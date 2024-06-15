‘Toofan’ trailer out: A glimpse into the dark world of a gangster

Scheduled for release on June 28, the highly-anticipated film– with its compelling storyline, stellar cast, and high-octane action– is set to bring ‘toofan’ to cinema halls this Eid.

The much-anticipated film "Toofan", starring Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan, has dropped its trailer today, allowing the audience a glimpse into the dark world of a notorious gangster. The intense 2-minute and 50-second trailer generated significant buzz among fans and moviegoers.

The trailer opens with a chilling voiceover from Chanchal Chowdhury, describing the titular character, Toofan, with the lines: "He is not humane, he is not savage either, Toofan is what he wanted to be…monster (rakkhosh)." This sets the tone for the dark and intense journey of Toofan, portrayed by Shakib Khan, from his adolescence to his rise as a notorious national-level criminal.

Mimi Chakraborty, the acclaimed Indian actress, appears as Toofan's love interest, adding a layer of romance to the otherwise gritty narrative. Chanchal Chowdhury plays a relentless CID officer determined to bring Toofan to justice. The trailer teases a gripping narrative filled with action scenes, fiery confrontations, and engaging dialogues, promising a full package of entertainment for the audience.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, "Toofan" has been generating excitement ever since the release of its title track. The teaser alone piqued the curiosity of fans, leading many to predict that the film would be a sensation upon its release. Adding to the anticipation, Pritom Hasan's "item" song, "Laage Ura Dhura", was trending on YouTube upon its release, further heightening interest in the film.

The star-studded cast also includes Masuma Rahman Nabila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Misa Sawdagar and Chanchal Chowdhury, among others. Shakib Khan's portrayal of a gangster promises to be a standout performance in this action-packed film.

Video of Toofan (তুফান) | Official Trailer | Shakib Khan | Mimi | Chanchal | Raihan | Alpha-i | Chorki | SVF

Alpha-i Studios and Chorki, the production company behind "Toofan", have confirmed that major multiplexes and theatres across the country are gearing up for the film's release. The advance ticket sales began 10 days prior to the release. As of June 10, around 40 percent of the tickets for the initial days have already been sold, according to a Channel i report.