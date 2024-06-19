TV & Film
Riot erupts at Madhumita Hall over 'Toofan' tickets

Photos: Collected

Chaos erupted at the Madhumita Cinema Hall in the capital as angry fans vandalised the premises after failing to secure tickets for the highly anticipated Shakib Khan starrer film "Toofan." 

The incident occurred around 6pm on Tuesday in Motijheel, where the film was being screened. Frustrated moviegoers damaged posters, chairs, and glass doors in their fury.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Eyewitnesses reported that ticket scalpers were selling tickets at inflated prices outside the theatre, leading to the unrest. Police have since detained two individuals involved in the illegal ticket sales.

On-site reports from Madhumita Cinema Hall revealed that a group of enraged fans stormed the theatre, causing significant damage. Several people kicked and shattered the glass doors, tore down posters, and destroyed display boards.

Audience members alleged that ticket scalping had been a persistent issue at Madhumita. Following the release of "Toofan" on Monday, tickets quickly sold out, and by Tuesday evening, the demand for the 6pm show surged, resulting in a shortage. Accusations were made that theatre management was complicit in the black market sales.

When contacted, Naushad, managing director of Madhumita Cinema Hall, told the media, "We had three times the usual number of people trying to get in. We couldn't manage the crowd." He also claimed that several YouTubers incited the fans to riot.

Read more

Star Cineplex doubles shows for ‘Toofan’

Related topic:
Shakib KhanToofanToofan filmToofan film release dateMadhumita Cinema Hall
