Star Cineplex doubles shows for ‘Toofan’

"Toofan" has been raging across the country's cinema halls since its release on Eid Day (June 17), becoming the most widely screened film across 123 halls in the country.

Starting today, the number of shows for this film at Star Cineplex has increased from 21 to 45.

Raihan Rafi, the film's director, informed that the film is currently in a strong position. The audience demand is immense, and ticket sales are skyrocketing. The number of shows could increase further, sources confirmed.

The teaser, songs, and trailer have met the audience's expectations for the film starring Shakib Khan.

"Toofan" has been generating excitement ever since the release of its title track. The teaser alone piqued the curiosity of fans, leading many to predict that the film would be a blockbuster upon its release. Adding to the anticipation, Pritom Hasan's "item" song, "Laage Ura Dhura", was trending on YouTube upon its release, further heightening interest in the film.

The star-studded cast also includes Masuma Rahman Nabila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Misa Sawdagar, and Chanchal Chowdhury, among others. Shakib Khan's portrayal of a gangster promises to be a standout performance in this action-packed film.

Alpha-i Studios and Chorki, the production company behind "Toofan", confirmed that advance ticket sales began 10 days prior to the release. As of June 18, around 40 percent of the tickets for the initial week were already sold, according to a Channel i report.