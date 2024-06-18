TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jun 18, 2024 11:13 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 11:27 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Shakib Khan stuns in pan-Indian film ‘Dorod’s’ teaser

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jun 18, 2024 11:13 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 11:27 AM

Much to the delight of Shakib Khan's fans, alongside the release of his film "Toofan" in theatres this Eid-ul-Azha, the teaser for his first pan-Indian film "Dorod" has also been dropped.

The teaser begins with Shakib Khan romancing Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, but no one could anticipate the intensity that follows. Each action sequence, marked by Shakib's fearless performances, leaves the audience breathless.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Director Anonno Mamun shared on his social media account, "Those with weak hearts, please avoid watching 'Dorod' teaser." 

The 1-minute-24-seconds teaser justifies this warning with its electrifying scenes.

 

Before the teaser release, Mamun shared with the media that "Dorod" is slated for release in the first week of September this year. The film stars Shakib Khan and Bollywood's Sonal Chauhan, with shooting locations in Varanasi and Allahabad, India.

Alongside Shakib and Sonal, the cast includes Payel Sarkar, Biswajit Chakraborty, Rajesh Sharma, Elina Shammi, Imtu Ratish, Rahul Dev, Alok Jain, Safa Maria, and Jessia Islam.

Related topic:
Shakib KhanFilm DorodShakib Khan dorodOnonno MamunEskay MoviesSonal Chauhanshakib khan films
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Experience the ‘Toofani’ journey, say no to piracy: Shakib Khan

Experience the ‘Toofani’ journey, say no to piracy: Shakib Khan

1d ago

Shooting scene from Shakib Khan's 'Dorod' revealed

7m ago
Shakib Khan, Puja Cherry reunite on stage, actress refutes old rumours

Shakib Khan, Puja Cherry reunite on stage, actress refutes old rumours

1w ago
Shakib Khan-Sonal face the media

Shakib Khan-Sonal face the media

7m ago
Sporshia returns to television, after long hiatus, with ‘Noor’

Sporshia returns to television, after long hiatus, with ‘Noor’

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ভারতে চামড়া পাচাররোধে বেনাপোলে সর্বোচ্চ সতর্কতা

‘বর্তমানে দেশে চামড়ার বাজারমূল্য তুলনামূলক কম।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ইউরোপ

ইতালির উপকূলে নৌকাডুবি: ১১ অভিবাসনপ্রত্যাশীর মৃত্যু, নৌকায় ছিলেন বাংলাদেশিও

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification