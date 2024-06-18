Shakib Khan stuns in pan-Indian film ‘Dorod’s’ teaser

Much to the delight of Shakib Khan's fans, alongside the release of his film "Toofan" in theatres this Eid-ul-Azha, the teaser for his first pan-Indian film "Dorod" has also been dropped.

The teaser begins with Shakib Khan romancing Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, but no one could anticipate the intensity that follows. Each action sequence, marked by Shakib's fearless performances, leaves the audience breathless.

Director Anonno Mamun shared on his social media account, "Those with weak hearts, please avoid watching 'Dorod' teaser."

The 1-minute-24-seconds teaser justifies this warning with its electrifying scenes.

Before the teaser release, Mamun shared with the media that "Dorod" is slated for release in the first week of September this year. The film stars Shakib Khan and Bollywood's Sonal Chauhan, with shooting locations in Varanasi and Allahabad, India.

Alongside Shakib and Sonal, the cast includes Payel Sarkar, Biswajit Chakraborty, Rajesh Sharma, Elina Shammi, Imtu Ratish, Rahul Dev, Alok Jain, Safa Maria, and Jessia Islam.