People will love on-screen chemistry with Sonal: Shakib Khan

After creating a buzz with his last released film, "Priyotoma", directed by Himel Ashraf, Dhallywood 'king' Shakib Khan has geared up for yet another exciting project, "Dorod".

The project, which is directed by Anonno Mamun, is considered to be the first pan-Indian film from Bangladesh.

Shakib returned to Dhaka on Friday after participating in the film's shoot for 20 days, which began on October 27. As soon as he landed, The Daily Star caught up with the star in a candid conversation, where he shared about his experience, new project and more.

"It was a delightful experience of working in this project," he shared, "We have completed 20 days of shooting located in India. I have gathered lot of new experiences while working in a different environment."

Shakib is sharing the screen with the Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, popularly known for her role in the film "Jannat". The former Femina Miss India also shared with the media, that she is excited about working in this project because of its intriguing script.

"Sonal and my on-screen chemistry will definitely captivate the audience, and they will get the proof after watching the film in the cinemas," added Shakib confidently.

According to the film's associates, "Dorod" is slated to hit theatres on February 2024.

The filmwill be released in six languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, in addition to Bengali.

According to Shakib, he has witnessed and observed lot of differences between local and Indian film industries. "Apart from shooting for the film, I have also had meetings with some other people from Bollywood. Within the upcoming days, these are supposed to be finalised."

It is noted that, after "Dorod", Shakib will be working in Himel Ashraf's "Rajkumar".

On the other hand, Anonno Mamun shared that he was amazed to see Shakib's effort and dedication towards the production. "Shakib bhai has worked day and night for this film. I haven't seen any fatigue in him. If he doesn't like a shot, he has retaken it. I am amazed at his dedication. I hope the film will turn out to be something good. Since it is a pan-Indian film, it will be released simultaneously in Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu industries."

The film is coproduced by India's production company SK Movies and Mumbai's One World Movies.

Several scenes from the shooting set of the film "Dorod" have already been revealed, featuring sensational chemistry between Shakib Khan and Sonal Chauhan. 'Dorod' is a psychological-thriller and romantic action film. In addition, the film also stars Payel Sarkar, Rajesh Sharma, Deb Choudhury, Lutfur Rahman George, Imtu, Elina Shammi and Rio, among many others.