Sat Oct 28, 2023 11:12 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 01:47 PM

Shooting scene from Shakib Khan's 'Dorod' revealed

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Photo: Collected

Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan has started shooting for his first pan-Indian movie "Dorod" in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, India from October 27. The "Priyotoma" actor will be seen alongside Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan in the film. 

Recently, Director Anonno Mamun shared a glimpse from the shooting scene from his banner Action Cut Entertainment on social media. 

Anonno Mamun shared the picture with the caption, "This is the final update from our page. We will unveil more after the shooting for the film is completed."

The teaser showcased Shakib Khan in a completely different look smiling at Sonal, who looked miffed with the actor about something. The stunning actress opted for a de-glamourous look while looking adorable in the pink saree. 

The psycho-thriller film is likely to be released in theaters in February. It will be released in six languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, in addition to Bengali.

Related topic:
Shakib KhanSonal ChauhanDorod
