Shakib Khan starrer 'Dorod' release date finalised

Photo: Collected

Anonno Mamun's pan-Indian film "Dorod" has officially set its release date for September 6, hitting cinema screens across Bangladesh and India.

Multiple reliable sources associated with the film have confirmed this to The Daily Star.

In this psychological thriller, Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan co-stars alongside Shakib Khan. The film's initial teaser and first look have already been unveiled, garnering significant interest from film enthusiasts across both Bengals.

Today, Anonno Mamun will unveil a new teaser for the movie.

Director Anonno Mamun informed The Daily Star that they are commencing the film's promotional activities today.

'Dorod' will have a unique campaign: Anonno Mamun
'Dorod' will have a unique campaign: Anonno Mamun

"We are kicking off the promotion of 'Dorod' today with the launch of a new teaser. Our goal is to make a mark not only in Bangladesh but also in the global market. There's a sizable Bangladeshi community in the Middle East, and they are our target audience," disclosed Mamun.

Related topic:
Shakib KhanDorodAnonno Mamun
