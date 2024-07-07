TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jul 7, 2024 07:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 08:27 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

'Dorod' will have a unique campaign: Anonno Mamun

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jul 7, 2024 07:45 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 08:27 PM
'Dorod' will have a unique campaign: Anonno Mamun
Shakib Khan will be seen in multiple looks in the film.

After "Toofan's" grand reception, Shakib Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for his next release. It was announced today, that the Shakib starrer and Anonno Mamun directorial film "Dorod" will be hitting theatres this September.

In this psychological thriller, Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan stars opposite Shakib Khan. The first look and teaser of the film have already been revealed, capturing the attention of movie lovers across both Bengals.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Anonno Mamun told The Daily Star, "We will begin the promotional campaign of 'Dorod' from July 15. Our goal is to achieve success in Bangladesh and the global market. Many Bangladeshis live in the Middle East, and they are one of our main target audiences as well."

Bangladeshi star kids are not venturing into acting: Moushumi
Read more

Bangladeshi star kids are not venturing into acting: Moushumi

"There will be new surprises during the two-month-long promotional campaign of 'Dorod'. A first major event involving Shakibians (Shakib's fans) will be organised. During this event, the specific release date of 'Dorod' as a pan-Indian film will be announced," he added.

The film also stars Payel Sarkar, Rajesh Sharma, Rahul Dev, Alok Jain, Safa Marwa, and Elina Shammi, among others. "Dorod" will be released in six languages — Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Related topic:
DorodShakib KhanSonal ChauhanPayel SarkerRahul DevAnonno Mamun Dorod
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Toofan' tickets sold out across 12 US halls

1w ago

Raihan Rafi announces ‘Toofan’ sequel with original cast

2w ago
People will love on-screen chemistry with Sonal: Shakib Khan

People will love on-screen chemistry with Sonal: Shakib Khan

7m ago

‘People in West Bengal love me’: Shakib Khan sings, performs in Assam

6m ago

Shakib reinvents himself with fiery look in psychological thriller ‘Dorod’s’ poster

4m ago
|শিক্ষা

পেনশন ও কোটাবিরোধী আন্দোলন: শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থী কেউ কারও নয়

সাধারণত শিক্ষকদের আন্দোলনে শিক্ষার্থীদের প্রত্যক্ষ সমর্থন, ছাত্র সংগঠনগুলোর বিবৃতি দেখা গেলেও এই আন্দোলন নিয়ে শিক্ষার্থীদের মধ্যে তেমন আগ্রহ দেখা যায়নি। অন্যদিকে, কোটা বাতিলের দাবিতে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বগুড়ায় রথযাত্রায় বিদ্যুৎস্পৃষ্ট হয়ে ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, আহত ৩০

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification