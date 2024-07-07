'Dorod' will have a unique campaign: Anonno Mamun

Shakib Khan will be seen in multiple looks in the film.

After "Toofan's" grand reception, Shakib Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for his next release. It was announced today, that the Shakib starrer and Anonno Mamun directorial film "Dorod" will be hitting theatres this September.

In this psychological thriller, Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan stars opposite Shakib Khan. The first look and teaser of the film have already been revealed, capturing the attention of movie lovers across both Bengals.

Anonno Mamun told The Daily Star, "We will begin the promotional campaign of 'Dorod' from July 15. Our goal is to achieve success in Bangladesh and the global market. Many Bangladeshis live in the Middle East, and they are one of our main target audiences as well."

"There will be new surprises during the two-month-long promotional campaign of 'Dorod'. A first major event involving Shakibians (Shakib's fans) will be organised. During this event, the specific release date of 'Dorod' as a pan-Indian film will be announced," he added.

The film also stars Payel Sarkar, Rajesh Sharma, Rahul Dev, Alok Jain, Safa Marwa, and Elina Shammi, among others. "Dorod" will be released in six languages — Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.