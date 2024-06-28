Exciting lineup of Bengali films on the horizon

In marking the occasion of the recently celebrated Eid-ul-Azha, Shakib Khan's latest film Toofan has not only broken records but also redefined the look of success in the Bangladeshi film industry.

Over the past few years, films starring Shakib Khan have consistently dominated the box office post-release. All things considered, local audiences have undoubtedly and eagerly been embracing this leading star's films.

Shakib's previous film Priyotoma set the precedent, delighting audiences with the top star of Dhallywood. Following suit, Toofan has shattered records, setting a new benchmark for post-release box office performances.

Over the past few years, the love for Bengali cinema among audiences has surged dramatically, with fans flocking to cinemas in groups. So much so that tickets for Bengali films are now a hot commodity in the festive grounds that are the cinemas. Then again, this celebration of cinema isn't just confined to Eid festivities but continues to build anticipation for upcoming Bengali film releases.

For instance, the upcoming Shakib Khan starrer film Dorod, directed by Anonno Mamun, has accumulated significant audience approval with its teaser. In the film, the famed star plays a mentally unstable character blending romance and action. The teaser has captivated viewers with its diverse characters and dialogues.

In a significant departure, Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan plays opposite Shakib Khan in the film, adding international flair to the action-packed film that has audiences thrilled.

Anticipation is also mounting for Neel Chokro starring Arifin Shuvoo, fresh from his acclaimed role in the Shyam Benegal directorial biopic Mujib: The Making of a Nation. Despite production delays, the film's first-look poster has already piqued audience interest.

Directed by Mithu Khan, Neel Chokro features Arifin Shuvoo alongside Mondera Chakroborty, promising a compelling narrative with a stellar ensemble cast, including Fazlur Rahman Babu, Deepanwita Martin, Shahed Ali, Tiger Robi, Monir Ahmed Shakeel, Priyontee Urbee, Masum Rezwan, and numerous others.

In addition to the eagerly awaited Neel Chokro, another film starring Arifin Shuvoo, titled Noor, is set to be released soon. Although the film was completed some time ago, unforeseen delays have kept it from reaching audiences. However, Shuvoo has already begun promoting the film.

Recently, Arifin Shuvoo attended a special premiere show of Shakib Khan's Toofan, wearing a T-shirt with Noor emblazoned on it. This subtle promotion suggests that the film's release is imminent.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, Noor features Jannatul Ferdous Oishee opposite Arifin Shuvoo.

To add to the list of upcoming film releases, Jongli starring Siam Ahmed and Shobnom Bubly, initially scheduled for this Eid release, has postponed its premiere due to various technical reasons. Despite this setback, anticipation remains high among audiences, who eagerly await its release in the coming months.

In Jongli, Siam Ahmed stars in the titular role, alongside actresses Bubly and Prarthana Fardin Dighi. The intriguing cast also includes Dilara Zaman, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, and Rashed Mamunur Rahman (Apu), among others. Post-production work is currently underway following the completion of the film shooting.

As the aforementioned upcoming films navigate their way to their respective release dates, viewers are buzzing with excitement, underscoring the growing appeal and diverse offerings of Bengali cinema. The fervour surrounding these releases signifies a potentially recurring vibrant period for the industry, buoyed by star power and compelling storytelling.