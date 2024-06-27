TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 27, 2024 03:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 05:12 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Mithila's upcoming film set for release in India

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 27, 2024 03:55 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 05:12 PM
Mithila's upcoming film set for release in India
Photos: Screen grab from "Aranyer Prachin Probad" trailer

Actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila, celebrated across both Bengals, is set to star in an upcoming Indian film titled "Aranyer Prachin Probad" — scheduled for release on July 5. This much-anticipated project is helmed by first-time director Dulal Dey.

The "Kajol Rekha" actress remarked that the film presents an innovative and distinct storyline. She mentioned, "I constantly seek new stories and different roles to challenge myself. This film is no exception."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She also expressed her hope that "Aranyer Prachin Probad" will be released in the first week of July adding, "I have great faith in the audience's reception of this film."

In addition to Mithila, Silajit Majumder, and Jeetu Kamal play significant roles in the film. Regarding her co-stars, Mithila commented, "I thoroughly enjoyed working with them. Each actor brought their unique acting skills to their characters."

Regarding director Dulal Dey, the actress shared, "Though he is known as a cricket journalist, Dey has directed an exceptional film."

‘Kota Factory’: Admissions, aspirations and adversities
Read more

‘Kota Factory’: Admissions, aspirations and adversities

Meanwhile, Mithila's last film, "Kajol Rekha", has garnered significant praise. Furthermore, the web-series "Baaji", in which she stars among others, is being warmly received by the audience.

Related topic:
MithilaAranyer Prachin ProbadBengalsindiaDulal DeyKajol RekhaSilajit MajumderJeetu Kamal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

India’s knockout hurdle against holders England

6h ago
Shayla is the turning point for Mithila

Shayla is Mithila’s turning point

1y ago
‘Aranyer Prachin Probad’ teaser brings forth intriguing detective story

‘Aranyer Prachin Probad’ teaser brings forth intriguing detective story

4w ago
Audiences prefer calling me Kajol Rekha over my name: Mondera Chakroborty on her debut film

Audiences prefer calling me Kajol Rekha now: Mondera Chakroborty on her debut film

2m ago

New Bengali films to root for this Eid

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বাসযোগ্যতায় ১৭৩ শহরের মধ্যে ঢাকা দুই ধাপ পিছিয়ে ১৬৮তম

তালিকায় নিচের দিক থেকে ষষ্ঠ স্থানে আছে বাংলাদেশের রাজধানী।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

খালেদা জিয়ার সাজা দীর্ঘায়িত করতে সরকার সাজা স্থগিতের চালাকি করছে: ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification