Mithila's upcoming film set for release in India

Actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila, celebrated across both Bengals, is set to star in an upcoming Indian film titled "Aranyer Prachin Probad" — scheduled for release on July 5. This much-anticipated project is helmed by first-time director Dulal Dey.

The "Kajol Rekha" actress remarked that the film presents an innovative and distinct storyline. She mentioned, "I constantly seek new stories and different roles to challenge myself. This film is no exception."

She also expressed her hope that "Aranyer Prachin Probad" will be released in the first week of July adding, "I have great faith in the audience's reception of this film."

In addition to Mithila, Silajit Majumder, and Jeetu Kamal play significant roles in the film. Regarding her co-stars, Mithila commented, "I thoroughly enjoyed working with them. Each actor brought their unique acting skills to their characters."

Regarding director Dulal Dey, the actress shared, "Though he is known as a cricket journalist, Dey has directed an exceptional film."

Meanwhile, Mithila's last film, "Kajol Rekha", has garnered significant praise. Furthermore, the web-series "Baaji", in which she stars among others, is being warmly received by the audience.