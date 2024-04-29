TV & Film
Zahid Akbar
Zahid Akbar
Mon Apr 29, 2024 12:05 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 12:05 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Well and alive: Dhallywood films retain spot in halls

Zahid Akbar
Zahid Akbar
Mon Apr 29, 2024 12:05 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 12:05 AM
Well and alive: Dhallywood films retain spot in halls
Photos: Collected

Following the release of 11 Dhallywood films for and on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, there have been changes in the line-up of movies still screened during the third week. Certain theatres have witnessed a decrease in screenings, while others have seen an increase. Additionally, there's been varied buzz surrounding different films, with some garnering more attention than others. 

Nevertheless, even after premiering during Eid, "Rajkumar", directed by Himel Ashraf and featuring Shakib Khan, continues to dominate the multiplex scenes. Multiple screenings of the film are running at full capacity across multiplexes, indicating its sustained popularity.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Star Cineplex officials have confirmed that "Rajkumar" has unflinchingly maintained its position at the top during the third week. Presently, the film is being screened in 82 theatres across the country. American actress Courtney Coffey stars opposite Shakib Khan in the movie, which also features Tariq Anam Khan, Mahiya Mahi, and several others. Arshad Adnan is credited as the producer of the film.

Gias Uddin Selim's directorial film "Kajol Rekha" is also successfully continuing its run across multiplexes for its third consecutive week. The movie drew inspiration from the 400-year-old "Maimansingha Gitika", and consists of an ensemble cast featuring Sariful Razz, Mondera Chakroborty, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Iresh Zaker, Sadia Ayman, Azad Abul Kalam, Khairul Bashar, Sahana Sumi, and many more. Notably, the film has secured the third dominating position at Star Cineplex halls.

Chanchal, Shakib meet for ‘Toofan’ in Kolkata
Read more

Chanchal, Shakib meet for ‘Toofan’ in Kolkata

"Mona: Jinn-2" is currently being showcased in just four multiplexes. Produced by Jazz Multimedia, Suprovat takes on the mantle of the titular character in this production. The cast also includes Tariq Anam Khan, Ahmed Rubel, Deepa Khandakar, Ariana Zaman, Sazzad Hossain, Samina Bashar, Shehzad Omar, Rebeka Rouf, Mahmudul Islam Mithu, and many others. As per Star Cineplex officials, the movie now holds the fourth position in terms of popularity.

In its third week of release, the Sariful Razz starrer film "Omar", directed by Mostafa Kamal Raz, is currently being screened in 26 theatres nationwide. Alongside Razz, the film also stars Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahiduzzaman Salim, Nasir Uddin Khan, and several others. At Star Cineplex, the movie is maintaining its hold at the fifth position in terms of popularity.

Directed by Mishuk Moni, the government-funded film "Deyaler Desh" continues its theatrical run in 11 cinemas during its third week. The lead roles are portrayed by Sariful Razz and Shobnom Bubly in this film.

Read more

Shakib Khan to get remarried this year, but when?

"Lipstick", starring Puja Chery and Ador Azad, was initially released on Eid in just seven theatres. However, in its third week of release, multiplexes have decided to quadruple its screening to 31 theatres. Directed by Kamruzzaman Noman, the movie also features Shahiduzzaman Selim, Misha Sawdagar, and Monira Mithu in prominent roles.

Moreover, during the third week of Eid, the movie "Maya: The Love" is being screened in certain cinema halls. 

Related topic:
Dhallywood filmsRajkumarKajol RekhaMona: Jinn-2OmarDeyaler DeshlipstickMaya: The Love
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Releases of ‘Kajol Rekha’ and ‘Dorod’ delayed

3m ago
Our film industry is witnessing rise of healthy competition: Fazlur Rahman Babu

Our film industry is witnessing rise of healthy competition: Fazlur Rahman Babu

7m ago
11-film Battle Royale: Who won?

11-film Battle Royale: Who won?

1w ago
Balam and Konal reunite for ‘Rajkumar’s’ title track

Balam and Konal reunite for ‘Rajkumar’s’ title track

1m ago

We haven't been divorced yet: Bubly on her relationship with Shakib Khan

2w ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মাঝেমধ্যে বাচ্চাদের খাইয়ে না খেয়ে থাকতে হয় ফাতেমার

রেললাইন কাটায় ট্রেন লাইনচ্যুত হয়ে নিহত আসলামের পরিবারের অনিশ্চিত ভবিষ্যৎ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দিনাজপুরে ইউপি নির্বাচন: দুই প্রার্থীর সমর্থকদের উত্তেজনা, পুলিশের গুলিতে নিহত ১

১৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification