TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jun 4, 2024 06:09 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 06:43 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Sariful Razz, Idhika Paul to pair up for Arshad Adnan’s ‘Shaheb’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jun 4, 2024 06:09 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 06:43 PM
Shariful Razz, Idhika Paul to pair up for Arshad Adnan’s ‘Shaheb’
Photos: Collected

In the wake of superhits like "Priyotoma" and "Rajkumar" the anticipation for film producer Arshad Adnan's upcoming film "Shaheb" is palpable. Recently on his birthday, producer Adnan revealed a surprising turn with the announcement of his new film "Shaheb".

As per assumptions based on the producer's side, actor Shakib Khan was previously anticipated to be in the film. However, Sariful Razz has officially been cast to star in the film alongside Indian-Bengali actress Idhika Paul.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Making the announcement Arshad Adnan disclosed that "Shaheb" will be directed by emerging filmmaker Saif Chandan, with Himel Ashraf serving as the film's advisor. The film is slated for release on Eid next year.

The producer further elaborated on his plans, hinting at bigger projects with superstar Shakib Khan in the pipeline. Although he remained tight-lipped about the storyline for the film, Adnan said more details on the film will be unveiled soon.

Confirmed to start shooting this July, "Shaheb" promises to be an action-packed venture, marking a departure from the "Local" famed director Saif Chandan's previous directorial endeavour.

The anticipated chemistry between Razz and Paul, stemming from their team-up for Hashibur Reza Kallol's "Kobi", adds to the excitement of "Shaheb".

Actress Shimana passes away at 39
Read more

‘Mom has come, let’s go and see her, Sworgo’

 

Related topic:
Arshad AdnanShariful RazzIdhika PaulHimel AshrafPriyotomaRajkumar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Idhika Paul, Bangladesh, Priyotoma,

Idhika Paul comes to Bangladesh, watches 'Priyotoma' in secret

10m ago
Shakib Khan is the Tom Cruise of Bangladesh: Courtney Coffey

Shakib Khan is the Tom Cruise of Bangladesh: Courtney Coffey

5m ago

What exactly is obscene?: Idhika responds to Dipjol’s remark

7m ago
'Priyotoma' success: Producer gifts expensive car worth Tk 26 lakhs to director

'Priyotoma' success: Producer gifts expensive car worth Tk 26 lakhs to director

9m ago
‘Priyotoma’ sells tickets worth Tk 27 crore in a month

‘Priyotoma’ sells tickets worth Tk 27 crore in a month

10m ago
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

ভর্তুকির চাপ বাড়াচ্ছে বিদ্যুৎ ও কৃষি খাত

সরকার বছরে চার থেকে পাঁচবার বিদ্যুতের দাম বাড়ানোর পরিকল্পনা করলেও, সর্বোচ্চ ভর্তুকি বিদ্যুৎ খাতে যাওয়ার সম্ভাবনা বেশি।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বেনজীরকে বাঁচাতে সরকারই তাকে বিদেশে পাঠিয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification