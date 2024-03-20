‘Rajkumar’ trailer to unveil at Burj Khalifa on Shakib Khan’s birthday

Marking the birthday of Shakib Khan, the trailer for his upcoming featurette film "Rajkumar" will be launched at the Burj Khalifa.

Simultaneously, Shakib will receive a birthday message displayed on the screen of Dubai's iconic and renowned skyscraper, the world's tallest structure.

Versatile Media, the production company behind the film, disclosed this information today (March 20) at a press conference for the film.

They have also informed that various plans are underway to highlight Bengali cinema on the world stage, including the screening of the teaser/trailer of Shakib Khan's movie at Burj Khalifa, accompanied by fireworks display on his birthday.

Shakib Khan (M) alongside the film's director Himel Ashraf (L) and producer Arshad Adnan (R) at the press conference today.

"Rajkumar" will also be released in various countries around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Canada, and India, amongst several other countries.

The film, directed by Himel Ashraf, is crafted around the story of a young dreamer from Bangladesh embarking on a journey to America. Shakib Khan and American actress Courtney Coffey assume the lead roles in this film.

Courtney recently visited Bangladesh and completed shooting of her parts in the film. Additionally, the movie also features Tariq Anam Khan, who portrays the character of Shakib's father in "Rajkumar".