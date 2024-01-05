‘Rajkumar’ and ‘Toofan’ gear up for grand-scale productions

Film director Himel Ashraf has recently stated that the shooting of superstar Shakib Khan-starring movie "Rajkumar" involves the most skilled technicians in the country. He further mentioned that individuals with greater expertise than those who worked on the previous film "Priyotoma", are now part of "Rajkumar". Therefore, the new project is expected to surpass the outcomes of "Priyotoma".

Himel Ashraf, also the director of last year's blockbuster film "Priyotoma", mentioned that the "Rajkumar" team has attained love and trust from the audience due to the success of his film from last year. Currently, 30 percent of the shooting has been completed within the country, and the remaining 70 percent is scheduled to be filmed across various locations in the USA by the end of this month.

Ashraf also mentioned that due to having more time, there is additional detailing in Shakib's character in "Rajkumar" compared to "Priyotoma". The director of photography (DOP) for the highly anticipated film will be Rajibul Islam Rajib, known for his work in various commercials, and specially Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "Doob". Additionally, renowned music director Emon Chowdhury has been enlisted.

The director expressed confidence that "Rajkumar" will surpass the popularity of "Priyotoma", predicting that the mass audience will turn it into a blockbuster right from the first show on the release day.

On the other hand, the pre-production for Khan's second film this year, titled "Toofan" and directed by Raihan Rafi, is underway. Rafi is presently at India's Ramoji Film City finalising the shooting locations. Renowned for producing films like "Poran", "Damal" and "Surongo", Rafi mentioned that an extensive shooting set is being constructed at the location.

Rafi stated, "I'm not aware of any movie set of this scale being constructed for a Bangladeshi film prior to this. I aim to recreate three major cities from the '90s on screen and depict the events that unfolded there. The set construction is anticipated to take two months, with 100 individuals working on it daily. The team responsible for building the sets for India's 'Baahubali' is also working on the sets of 'Toofan'. The film has allocated a substantial budget for the construction of these sets."

Raihan Rafi emphasised that "Toofan" will be one of the most high-budget films, not only in his career but also in Shakib Khan's. He added that this project is a collaborative one involving Shakib Khan, himself, SVF, Chorki and Alpha-i – indicating a substantial budget. However, specific details regarding the budget have not been disclosed.

Produced by Arshad Adnan, "Rajkumar" is scheduled for release during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, while the action-packed "Toofan" is set to hit the screens on Eid-ul-Azha later this year.