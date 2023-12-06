Only Bollywood films in theaters in December, producers blame political instability

Although the Bangladeshi film industry passed a relatively good year in 2023 with regional hits like "Priyotoma", "Surongo", "Prohelika", "Mujib: The Making of a Nation", no Bangladeshi movies are going to be released in December.

On the other hand, the industry garnered a good revenue and halls were abuzz with audiences with regional hits and Indian imported films such as, "Pathaan" and "Jawan" this year. Several other much-anticipated films were scheduled to be released from Mid November to December as well, said Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association office secretary, Soumen Roy Babu.

"As per my knowledge, the pre-scheduled films are not being released in December. Probably the makers will release them after the general election in January," he said.

Some film producers and distributors blamed the delay and rescheduling to the current political instabilities in the country. Producers, hall owners, production and distributing companies and actors are not ready to take any risks amid rampant blockades, hartals, political conferences and election campaigns, they said.

However, even though Bangladeshi regional films will not be released in December, Indian imported films, such as, "Animal" and "Dunki" will be released.

Although we are not releasing any of our movies, the Bangladeshi film industry will have a profitable month as the aforementioned Bollywood movies will be released in 48 halls across the country, said Anonno Mamun, a Bangladeshi film director and screenwriter.