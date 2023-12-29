The melodies of 2023: Music that touched Bangladesh,

In the year 2023, there was a notable preference for Bangla songs amongst the audience, with several catchy ones gaining popularity. It is noteworthy that listeners actively engaged with and discussed Bengali songs, marking a significant accomplishment this year. There was a relatively lower release of new songs by production houses as their emphasis shifted towards drama production. Despite this, listeners continued to enjoy and appreciate the existing Bengali tracks.

The more popular choices that made it to this year's pick include songs featured in films and Coke Studio Bangla production. The fact that audiences are actively listening to these songs is promising news for the Bengali music industry. This article, thus, sheds light on the singers, lyricists, and composers of the songs that listeners have been tuning to throughout the passing year.

Soundtracks from films

Musician Konal emerged as the most talked-about singer in 2023, particularly for her lending her voice to the song "O Priyotoma" from the movie "Priyotoma". The song, penned by Asif Iqbal and composed by Akassh, has received significant attention. In this song, Konal's co-singer is Balam.

Additionally, Konal collaborated with Imran as a co-artiste for two other songs, namely "Surma Surma" and "Megher Nouka". The former was composed by Naved Parvez and penned by Zahid Akbar, while Imran himself composed the music for the latter.

The up-and-coming singer Riyad has captured the affection of the audience with his voice in the song "Eshwar" from the movie "Priyotoma". This heartwarming song, penned by Someshwar Oli and composed by Prince Mahmud, has allowed Riyad to carve a special place in the minds of listeners.

The composition of the song "Ochin Majhi" by Indian composer Shantanu Moitra and lyricist Zahid Akbar in the movie "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" gathered appreciation from the audience. The soulful arrangement of the song has been delivered melodiously by singer Rathijit Bhattacharjee.

The duet song "Gaa Chhuye Bolo" from the movie "Surongo" performed by Tanjib Sarowar and Abanti Sithi, has left a lasting impression on the audience. Tanjib Sarowar is credited to both the lyrics and composition of this noteworthy song.

The song "Jachchho Kothay" from the film "1971 Shei Shob Din" received appreciation from the audience. With lyrics by Hridi Huq and music composition by Debojyoty Mishra, the song features the vocals of Kamruzzaman Ronnie and Ishrat Annie.

Coke Studio Bangla

In the second season, Coke Studio Bangla introduced numerous new songs, with particular attention on the widely discussed track "Deora". Sung by Pritom Hasan and Islam Uddin Palakar, the song amassed significant attention and secured the top spot amongst the audience's preferences.

The song "Kotha Koiyo Na" performed by Aleya Begum and Arfan Mredha Shiblu gained favour with the audience. Additionally, two other well-received songs from Coke Studio Bangla are "Murir Tin" and "Darale Duaarey".

Popular indie songs

Noteworthy songs that made the headlines this year include "Jhumka", featuring lyrics by Xefer Rahman, Muza, and Shibu and voiced by Xefer and Muza. Rapper Aly Hasan's "Bazar Gorom", Ishaan Mozumder's "Nithur Monohor" and Tosiba's "Kalachan" have gained considerable popularity amongst the audience, becoming widely listened to and appreciated.

Band festivities and songs

Throughout 2023, several prominent musical events took place at the Army Stadium, encompassing the "Joy Bangla Concert", "Coke Studio Bangla Live", "Cholo Bangladesh Concert", "The Night of Pritom Hasan", "Rock in the City" and "To Gaza from Dhaka". Notable bands and artistes such as Nagar Baul, Warfaze, Artcell, Shironamhin, Maqsood O' dHAKA, and many others contributed to the vibrant music scene in the aforementioned events.

This year, several bands, including Artcell, Chirkutt, Lalon Band, Meghdol, Nemesis, Odd Signature, Ashes, and Black, have actively contributed to the release of new songs, adding fresh and diverse pieces to the scene.