Having children is becoming a burden for women: Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle said that the idea of love itself has changed over time and that relationships are losing their sanctity.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle recently talked about increasing divorce rates. She shared that she never thought of ending the relationship altogether.

In a chat with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the singer said that the idea of love itself has changed over time and that relationships are losing their sanctity, according to a report by the Times of India.

Asha Bhosle and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Asha Bhosle said that she is a 90-year-old woman. She got married and had three kids.

She had taken the kids to her mother's house when things became difficult in her marriage, but she never filed for divorce. But nowadays, every month, she hears about divorces. The ace singer also questioned the scenario.

The singer added that she has spent so many years in the film industry. She has seen so many people, but they wouldn't make drastic decisions like the younger generations these days. They're falling out of love very easily. Ravi Shankar said that they only think about themselves. It wasn't like this in our time. All our attention used to be on respecting others and not hurting their feelings. People have lost this sensitivity.

Asha said that having children has become a burden for women these days and that not only the poor but even the middle class and the rich are hesitant about having kids. She started singing at the age of 10, and had three children. She has grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. She was working day and night, but she wasn't alone. The singer got them educated, married, and settled. But people these days feel that having kids will only increase their problems.

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman.

Asha Bhosle was earlier married to a man named Ganpatrao Bhonsle. She was unhappy and left with their two children. She was pregnant with their third child at the time. They are said to have separated in 1960. Later, the singer married RD Burman in 1980. In an interview with Kavita Chhibber, according to the Hindustan Times, Asha spoke about her failed first marriage and said that she did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than she was. It was a love marriage, and Lata Didi did not speak to her for a long time. She disapproves of the alliance. The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law.