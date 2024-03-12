Asha Bhosle announces granddaughter Zanai's silver screen debut

The granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Zanai Bhosle, is poised to make her cinematic debut. She will portray the character of Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in filmmaker Sandeep Singh's "The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj".

Asha shared the news on social media platform X and wrote, "I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the very best."

Sandeep Singh also expressed his delight at having Zanai Bhosle in his film and said, "I feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar ji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosleji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai."

He further stated, "As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being."

"The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj" is being produced on a grand scale and is scheduled to be released on February 19, 2026, coinciding with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The movie represents Sandeep Singh's first venture as a director for the theatres and is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios.