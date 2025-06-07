Army, Navy chiefs meet Chief Adviser Prof Yunus on Eid-ul-Azha

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman and Chief of Navy Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

The Army and Navy chiefs along with their spouses met Prof Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna, said Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

They exchanged Eid greetings.

Earlier in the morning, Prof Yunus offered the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah.

He joined the Eid prayers about at 7:30 am.

The Chief Adviser was accompanied by the Chief Justice, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court divisions, members of the Council of Advisers, leaders of various political parties, senior government officials, and diplomats of various Muslim countries stationed in Dhaka, along with thousands of Muslim devotees.

In his message on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha, the Chief Adviser said, "Let us hold the lessons of sacrifice of the holy Eid-ul-Adha and build the new Bangladesh after the July Uprising as a discrimination-free, happy, prosperous and peaceful Bangladesh."

Prof Yunus prayed to the Almighty Allah for the continued prosperity and progress of Bangladesh and people of the country.

He extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Bangladesh and Muslims around the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Prof expressed the hope that the sacred festival would bring welfare and prosperity to all, inspiring a renewed spirit of sacrifice among people.