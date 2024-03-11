Aamir Khan confirms casting Sunny Deol's son, Karan, for ‘Lahore 1947’

Aamir Khan has confirmed that Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is set to star in their upcoming film "Lahore 1947". Recently, it was revealed that Karan had auditioned for a crucial character in the film and has been selected for essaying the character of Javed.

"I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with Adishakti, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all," Aamir said in a statement.

He added, "Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it."

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be seen in leading roles in the film. The period film is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. "Lahore 1947" will also feature Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal. Abhimanyu will play the antagonist opposite Sunny.

Sunny, Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan are coming together for the first time with this film. Santoshi has also roped in Santosh Sivan as the cameraman for "Lahore 1947". He is also collaborating with AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar on the film.

Recently, Santoshi had said in a statement, as quoted by news agency PTI, "'Lahore 1947' is a very special film. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in 'Andaz Apna Apna' and this time, he is collaborating as a producer. With Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak."

He had also said, "For a film of this magnitude, I can't think of anyone else than AR Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I have shared a very good bond with each other for many years, and having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and full of energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon."

