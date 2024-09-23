Chiranjeevi secures Guinness World Records as India’s most prolific actor

In Hyderabad on Sunday, megastar K Chiranjeevi was honoured with a Guinness World Records certificate for being the most prolific actor in the Indian film industry. During a special event, a representative from Guinness World Records presented Chiranjeevi with the prestigious recognition.

The official certificate stated: "The record for the most prolific actor/dancer in the Indian film industry was achieved by Konidela Chiranjeevi, also known as Mega Star, on September 20, 2024."

Chiranjeevi expressed his surprise upon receiving the Guinness World Records recognition, stating, "I never imagined I would achieve this honour. Throughout my long career, dance has become an inseparable part of who I am." He went on to express his gratitude to everyone involved in this achievement.

Photo: Collected

According to sources close to the legendary actor, Chiranjeevi has performed an impressive 24,000 dance moves across 537 songs in his 156 films over the span of 45 years. They also noted that September 22 is significant as it marks the day the megastar made his cinematic debut back in 1978.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who joined Chiranjeevi on stage, expressed his admiration for the megastar. "I'm a huge fan of Chiranjeevi garu and consider him like an elder brother. It filled me with joy to see him receive this prestigious honour. You can tell when you watch him in any song, his heart is fully immersed, and he truly enjoys every moment," Khan remarked.

Meanwhile, India's Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to Chiranjeevi in a post on X, stating, "It is a proud moment for the Telugu community that the iconic actor Konidela Chiranjeevi has secured a place in the Guinness World Records."

Photo: Collected

Chiranjeevi stands as one of the most celebrated stars in South Indian cinema, having acted in over 150 films across multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. Among his notable works are classics like "Rudra Veena," "Indra," "Tagore," "Swayam Krushi," "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy," "Stalin," and "Gang Leader."

This year, he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, recognising his exceptional contributions to the arts, alongside legendary actress Vyjayanthimala. In 2006, Chiranjeevi had previously received the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema.