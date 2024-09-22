Karan Johar to direct his first solo OTT series

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Director Karan Johar is set to direct his first solo OTT series, venturing once again into the world of streaming.

Renowned for iconic films like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", Johar is collaborating with Netflix on a high-budget series. He describes the project as a personal labour of love, featuring a star-studded cast of some of the industry's most prominent female actors.

According to a recent announcement, the screenplay for the series has been completed, and filming is slated to begin in early 2025, with a release expected sometime in 2026.

"The project has now entered its casting phase, with plans to assemble a stellar lineup of well-known actors. Given that it's a Karan Johar production, the series is shaping up to be one of Netflix's biggest upcoming ventures. Filming will continue throughout 2025, with the show set to premiere in 2026," insiders revealed.

Previously, Johar co-directed Netflix anthologies "Lust Stories" and "Ghost Stories". After finishing his upcoming web series, he is slated to return to cinemas with an epic-scale action film.

