Karan Johar advocates for Indian stories in global cinema

Renowned Indian filmmaker and TV personality Karan Johar made history by becoming the first Indian director to be honoured with the prestigious Variety Vanguard Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Acknowledging the significant impact of industry leaders on the global entertainment sector, Johar was presented the award by Tatiana Siegel, Variety's executive editor of film and media, during the festival's third edition.

Emerging from a seven-year directing break, Johar recently accumulated success with "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani". He attributed his pause to the demanding responsibilities of being the head of Dharma Productions, a leading production company in India and hosting "Koffee With Karan", a long-standing and immensely popular talk show.

Expressing his primary passion for directing, Johar stated, "Being a studio head, you have many responsibilities and I wanted to direct more often. My primary passion is being a director," he said. "When I sleep at night, I think of stories, I don't think of conversations I have on a talk show. I want to be remembered as a filmmaker."

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut feature "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", Johar highlighted the industry's transformation since then, especially citing the impact of the digital revolution. He described this shift as "heartbreaking," acknowledging the difference in magic between traditional print and digital film formats.

However, he lamented the loss of innocence in today's cinema, attributing it to the increased scrutiny from social media and critics, which often compel filmmakers to overthink their creative convictions.

Despite these challenges, Johar acknowledged directors like George Lucas, James Cameron, and Steven Spielberg for leveraging technology to elevate storytelling. He praised Spielberg for seamlessly merging technology and emotion, defining it as an organic and beautiful blend.

Touching on the nepotism debate prevalent in the film industry, Johar defended his casting choices, particularly Alia Bhatt in "Student of the Year". He emphasised his instinctual decision based on Bhatt's talent rather than her lineage, clarifying that attributing it solely to nepotism is unfortunate and untrue.

When questioned about Hollywood aspirations, Johar recounted his experience post the success of "My Name Is Khan" and his realisation that his heart and cinematic essence belonged in India. Despite international acclaim, he expressed his commitment to Hindi-language cinema, emphasising his desire to walk the Academy Awards red carpet with an Indian film.

While acknowledging a Hollywood-related dream of meeting Meryl Streep, Johar emphasised his dedication to Indian storytelling. He advocated for global recognition of Indian narratives, urging the world to embrace the diverse stories emerging from different parts of India, beyond the common misconception of song-and-dance-focused films.

Johar stressed the need for global acknowledgment of Indian storytelling, highlighting streaming services as a catalyst in showcasing the diverse narratives that deserve international attention.