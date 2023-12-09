TV & Film
Sat Dec 9, 2023 04:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 05:06 PM

Karan Johar discusses importance of gender politics in films, refers to Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sat Dec 9, 2023 04:53 PM
Photos: Collected

Is it necessary for filmmakers to consider gender politics during film production? The controversy surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film "Animal", criticised for misogyny and toxic masculinity, has sparked discussions on social media. Karan Johar, in a Film Companion interview, emphasised the significance of gender politics in cinema, citing Vanga's work. He reflected on past mistakes in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and underscored the importance of personal evolution with age.

During the Director's Adda for Film Companion, Karan Johar discussed the challenge of creating a love story for the present generation amidst significant societal changes. He revealed that within the narrative of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", he aimed to address various contemporary issues, including cancel culture. Additionally, he delved into the subject of gender politics, "The gender politics of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', I understand, is incorrect as opposed to the gender politics of Rocky Aur Rani. Because now I have evolved, now I have understood."

In regard to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Karan stated, "Then you have someone like Sandeep Reddy Vanga telling you that why are you listening to anybody? Just do your own thing! I feel like you got to understand that with age comes evolution."

‘The Archies’ is Riverdale’s nostalgia-tinted musical

The director further added his perspective as a father to elaborate on his point, "Being a parent specifically, parent of twins, a boy and a girl... you understand how important gender politics are. You don't want to make those mistakes. You don't want to tell your children that you wear pink hoodie and you wear blue. Its okay for both of them to wear pink and blue. Also, you don't tell the boy that don't cry like a girl."

"Animal" depicts a harsh reality within the context of a strained relationship between Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. The movie, which received an A certificate from the CBFC prior to its December 1 release, has seen considerable success at the box office.

push notification