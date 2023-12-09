‘The Archies’ is Riverdale’s nostalgia-tinted musical

"The Archies", directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a heartfelt journey down memory lane interwoven with the chords of a teen musical. This highly-anticipated Netflix film thereby presents a nostalgia-tinted fairytale-esque musical that resonates with both longtime fans and those new to the iconic characters.

Just like the comic, the film is set in the fictional town of Riverdale, which in this case is a hill station founded by the Anglo-Indian community. It revolves around Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Ethel Muggs (Aditi Saigal) and Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda), who share a strong bond with the town, especially with the Green Park in the centre of the city.

What sets "The Archies" apart is its seamless blend of nostalgia and emotional resonance. Zoya skillfully taps into the collective memories of the audience, evoking a sense of familiarity that instantly establishes a connection with the characters. Be it the iconic love triangle, or comic timings – the film hit very close to home.

However, the film can also be a treat for teens and young adults, who are not so familiar with its comic book stories. In that sense, it was a performance packed with life lessons. While Betty and Veronica emphasised the significance of female friendships and strategies for tackling shared interests in a boy, Archie depicts the idea that it is okay to be confused about life choices.

A history classroom discussion focuses on the importance of being politically aware and picking your battles carefully. Ethel speaks about ambition and finally, Dilton subtly touches upon the topic of being queer and accepting one's own story at the right time. Ultimately once all is said and done, they all unite to save their locality from a capitalist takeover.

At its core, "The Archies" is a tale of friendship, love, self-discovery, and a rather refreshing take on the complexities surrounding adolescence. Zoya intertwines her storytelling with a set of peppy musical numbers with dialogues and scenarios spilling into songs. The soundtrack is a big win, and the music beautifully complements the narrative. There is a song for every mood – energetic beats accompany moments of joy and celebration, and soulful melodies highlight introspective moments. The music doesn't merely exist alongside the narrative but becomes a storytelling tool in itself, heightening the emotional depth of the film.

The background score is carefully orchestrated, and serves as a powerful undercurrent, guiding the emotional responses to pivotal moments in the storyline. Whether intensifying the suspense of a dramatic revelation or providing a gentle resonance to a heartfelt scene, the background score becomes an indispensable element of the film.

The narrative unfolds issues that would be relevant to its contemporary audience — corporate greed, freedom of the press, queer rights and gender politics, and environmental activism. Some moments come alive by themselves, like the scene where Archie and Betty cycle down to Green Park, or when the gang discovers Dilton's secret radio station.

The writers have transplanted the story to the experiences of the Anglo-Indian community in the 1960s with the appropriate blend of accents, hairstyles, and individual histories. The film seamlessly meshes the characters' journeys, delving into the challenges of adolescence with a perfect balance of humour and poignancy. What it lacks is proper exposure to each story, as it all feels rather distant from the central plot. Personally, I would have appreciated some more time with each character to understand them better, given the fact that each of them had a substantial role in the story.

The script, while occasionally embracing familiar tropes, skilfully navigates them, keeping the storyline fresh and engaging. The cinematography beautifully captures the vibrancy of youth; from the bustling high school corridors to the contemplative moments among friends. While "The Archies" leans heavily on nostalgia, it also serves as a testament to the universality of the teenage experience. The themes explored in the film are timeless, making it relevant for audiences of all ages.

Agastya as Archie is a brilliant choice as he has the quintessential boy-next-door charm. He brings Archie's earnestness to the forefront, making him a compelling central character. Vedang as Reggie stands out with his charismatic and polished performance. His portrayal of the handsome, shiny-haired heartthrob is not only visually striking but also carries the required swagger and charm. Suhana, in her traditional interpretation of Veronica, brings a fresh and dynamic energy to the character. Her performance is characterised by a combination of sophistication and vivacity, staying true to Veronica's spirit, while adding a contemporary touch to the classic character.

On the flip side, Khushi as Betty falls short of making a significant impact. As a character with layers, the performance could have benefited from a more nuanced approach to capturing the complexity of Betty's personality. The rest of the cast does a fantastic job, adding depth and authenticity to their respective roles. Their chemistry with the main cast enhances the overall rhythm of the group, creating a cohesive ensemble. Mihir's portrayal of Jughead, in particular, brings a perfect blend of wit and introspection, staying true to the already beloved character's essence.

"The Archies" is the perfect weekend companion, providing a comforting and cozy feeling akin to a warm hug. It celebrates nostalgia by offering a symphony of emotions that resonates with audiences across generations. For the ones seeking a trip down memory lane entangled with a modern sensibility, this is a must-watch on Netflix.