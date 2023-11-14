Zoya Akhtar addresses controversy over ‘The Archies’ casting choices

With the release of the much-anticipated film, "The Archies", director Zoya Akhtar finds herself once again at the centre of the nepotism debate. The Netflix teen-musical, set to hit screens on December 7, features star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda in key roles.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Zoya Akhtar responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding her casting decisions.

The acclaimed filmmaker asserted that she felt "no pressure to cast anyone" and emphasised that she could have chosen from a pool of talents. Zoya expressed her fascination with the fact that the media focused only on three out of the seven kids featured on "The Archies" poster. She stated, "You've just ignored four. And you took away their moment. So sorry. Your problem."

Reema Kagti, co-producer of the film, echoed Zoya's sentiments, pointing out that the media's emphasis on the three star kids overshadowed the other four talented actors. Kagti stated, "What happened actually was quite sad for the other four, and for the three (Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi)."

Zoya Akhtar and Kagti emphasised the excitement they felt about the entire cast, not just the star kids. "I have had many people come up to me and say, 'You have cast these three star kids'. But I say, 'There were seven kids on the trailer. Do you know the other four's names? Did you bother to look at them?' Because we are actually very excited about them," Kagti added.

"The Archies" boasts the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, all belonging to illustrious film families. The film, set in 1960s India, explores themes of romance, friendship, and the uncertain future of Riverdale as developers threaten a beloved park.

Agastya Nanda takes on the role of Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor portrays Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan embodies Veronica Lodge. The cast also includes Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

"The Archies" is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. As the film's release date approaches, it remains to be seen whether the controversy surrounding the casting choices will impact its reception at the box office.