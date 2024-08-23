Rupanty Akid set to appear next in ‘Hindi Vindi’

The film "Hindi Vindi", an Indian-Australian co-production, is gearing up for its October release in cinemas across India and Australia. The movie features rising star Rupanty Akid in a significant role and is directed by Indian filmmaker Ali Sayed, based in Sydney.

Rupanty, who has Bangladeshi roots, plays the character of an Australian girl named Rihana in this eagerly awaited project. She stars alongside Bollywood veteran Neena Gupta, rising talent Mihir Ahuja, and well-known Australian singer Guy Sebastian, who is making his acting debut in the film.

This young artiste expressed her excitement about working alongside the esteemed Neena Gupta, stating, "I've always admired Neena Gupta; she's an incredibly professional artiste. Collaborating with her was a valuable learning experience for me."

In an interview with Prothom Alo last March, Rupanty shared that the filmmakers were specifically seeking an actress who could deliver lines with an authentic Australian accent while also speaking in broken Hindi for the role of Rihana.

Upon learning about the audition, Rupanty eagerly applied for the role. She underwent several online auditions before finally securing the part through an in-person audition.

Speaking to Prothom Alo from Australia yesterday, Rupanty shared that after its theatrical release, "Hindi Vindi" will also be available on an OTT platform.

The film is produced by Aniket Deshkar and Jayant Sharma under the 24Six Films banner with the story penned by Jayant Sharma and Ali Sayed. The music, composed by Javed-Mohsin and Guy Sebastian, adds another layer of anticipation to the project. The film also received funding support from Screen Australia.

Rupanty Akid recently wrapped up filming for a TV drama titled "The Necklace", where she shared the screen with Maznun Mizan and other notable actors. The drama is set to air on a Bangladeshi TV channel soon.

Additionally, this rising star has a role in the upcoming film "Bonolota Sen", directed by Masud Hasan Ujjal. The movie, which received government funding for the 2021-22 period, is currently awaiting its release.

Rupanty Akid received widespread acclaim for her role in Chorki's original film "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya", directed by Shihab Shaheen, which premiered in February this year.

In 2013, Rupanty first gained recognition as a child artiste through her performance in Sagar Jahan's drama "Angti", marking the beginning of her journey in the entertainment industry.

Over her decade-long career, Rupanty gained recognition for her performances in popular dramas like "Hello Bangladesh" and "One Night Stand", among others.

Beyond her acting career, the actress is also a skilled professional photographer and holds a degree from Western Sydney University.