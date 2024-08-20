Three Bangladeshi dramas being filmed in Korea

South Korea, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and picturesque locations, has long captivated the hearts of travelers and filmmakers alike. The country's natural beauty serves as a stunning backdrop, drawing directors from around the world to capture its essence on film.

Amid this captivating scenery, director Hasan Rezaul has embarked on a creative endeavour, to film three dramas in the heart of South Korea.

Accompanied by Yash Rohan and Tania Brishty, the team arrived there on August 13. The filming is now well underway, with the team fully immersed in the captivating surroundings that South Korea so beautifully offers.

The dramas being filmed in South Korea include "Love Lock" and "Mone Pore Tomake", both penned and scripted by Ahmed Tawkir, as well as "Reflection of Love," written by Tanim Rahman.

The shooting locations span across Seoul, Jeongseon, and the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

Ahmed Tawkir shared that "Love Lock" and "Mone Pore Tomake" are romantic stories. Having previously received positive feedback for his female-centric stories, Tawkir expressed hope that audiences will find these new romantic dramas both refreshing and enjoyable.

Reportedly, these dramas will first be aired on various private TV channels before being released on YouTube.