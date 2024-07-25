Tisha, Yash, Polash to feature in new series

Filmmaker Taneem Rahman Angshu is all set to direct a new anthology series consisting of six episodes. The still untitled series falls under the psychological horror genre and will also include time-travel. Five of the six episodes have already been named, "Rewind", "Time Look", "Cross Connection", "Sold Full Act" and "Breakup Patchup".

The main cast includes Yash Rohan, Ziaul Hoque Polash, and Tanjin Tisha, who play the three central characters. Filming commenced last week, with the first episode, "Rewind", featuring Polash and Tisha, nearing completion. Unfortunately, shooting has been paused due to the ongoing situation in the country. According to Angshu, if they can resume filming for just one more day, the first episode will be completed.

This series marks Angshu's first foray into this genre of storytelling. He commented on the project, stating, "The audience's taste has evolved, and so has the way stories are told. Viewers are increasingly drawn to horror, thriller, and psychologically exciting stories from abroad. Our local audience also craves such a storyline, which is why I decided to create this series. Let's see how well it resonates with them."

The director revealed that two episodes of the series would be shot locally, while the remaining four episodes are planned to be filmed in Sydney, Australia. Angshu expressed hope that the situation in the country would normalise soon, allowing them to complete the local shoots by early August. They then plan to head to Australia to finish the rest of the production by the end of that month.

Previously, Polash collaborated with Angshu on a series called "Teerondaz", which featured a single storyline. In contrast, this new project consists of different stories in each episode. Polash shared his thoughts, stating, "I regularly work with Kajal Arefin Ome bhai, and that experience is unique in itself. Working with Angshu bhai is a different experience. When I work with directors other than Ome bhai, I encounter unique stories. It is also evident in Angshu bhai's work. His extensive journey as a producer has made him a skilled builder. There's always something new to learn when working with him."

Apart from Ome, other directors are now increasingly working with Polash, which he views as a significant milestone in his career. The actor remarked, "It's a major achievement for me that directors outside of the usual circle I work with, like my brother, are now thinking of me. I'm very interested in exploring a variety of stories."

Yash Rohan, another actor in the series, mentioned that he is scheduled to be involved in the four episodes set to be filmed in Australia. Previously, Yash starred in the popular series "Buker Moddhe Agun", also directed by Angshu.

Yash shared his excitement, saying, "I've heard the story of the upcoming project, and it promises to be a unique experience if executed well. I've always admired Angshu bhai's work. During my time on "Buker Moddhe Agun", I saw firsthand the quality of works he brings to his projects. However, I still feel a bit nervous working with him, despite my admiration."

The actor confirmed that he is scheduled to travel to Australia by the end of next month for the series' shooting schedule.