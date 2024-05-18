‘Fatima’, Farin’s Bangladeshi debut film, impresses with trailer

The trailer for the film "Fatima" which dropped yesterday, features Tasnia Farin in the titular role. The trailer suggests the struggle of a young artiste Fatima, who tries to establish a name for herself in the film industry.

In this journey, she tries to escape exploitation, the misogynistic approach by men surrounding the media industry, that tends to break her self-esteem.

Directed by Dhrubo Hasan, the film will be released on May 24, countrywide. This marks the silver-screen debut of Farin in Bangladesh. Her first silver-screen film, "Aro Ek Prithibi", directed by Atanu Ghosh was released in India, last year.

Earlier, the movie gained widespread recognition in the Eastern Vista competition at Iran's Fajr Film Festival last year. Not only did the film participate, but it also clinched an award at the festival.

Tasnia Farin's exceptional performance in the film earned her the prestigious Crystal Simorgh Award at the 42nd edition of the prestigious festival.

The film also features Tariq Anam Khan, ABM Sumon, Gousul Alam Shaon, Jayita Mahalonobish, and Yash Rohan amongst others.