TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 18, 2024 05:19 PM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 05:39 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Fatima’, Farin’s Bangladeshi debut film, impresses with trailer

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 18, 2024 05:19 PM Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 05:39 PM
‘Fatima’, Farin’s Bangladeshi debut film, impresses with trailer
Screengrabs from the trailer of "Fatima".

The trailer for the film "Fatima" which dropped yesterday, features Tasnia Farin in the titular role. The trailer suggests the struggle of a young artiste Fatima, who tries to establish a name for herself in the film industry.

In this journey, she tries to escape exploitation, the misogynistic approach by men surrounding the media industry, that tends to break her self-esteem.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Directed by Dhrubo Hasan, the film will be released on May 24, countrywide. This marks the silver-screen debut of Farin in Bangladesh. Her first silver-screen film, "Aro Ek Prithibi", directed by Atanu Ghosh was released in India, last year.

Tasnia Farin shares her experience of 'Aro Ek Prithibi'
Read more

Couldn’t have had a better silver screen debut: Tasnia Farin

Earlier, the movie gained widespread recognition in the Eastern Vista competition at Iran's Fajr Film Festival last year. Not only did the film participate, but it also clinched an award at the festival.

Tasnia Farin's exceptional performance in the film earned her the prestigious Crystal Simorgh Award at the 42nd edition of the prestigious festival.

The film also features Tariq Anam Khan, ABM Sumon, Gousul Alam Shaon, Jayita Mahalonobish, and Yash Rohan amongst others.

Related topic:
Tasnia FarinFatimaDhrubo HasanYash Rohan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Farin electrifies in ‘Anarkoli’ performance

Farin electrifies in ‘Anarkoli’ performance

3m ago
Jaya, Farin and Shohel win big at Filmfare Awards Bangla 2024

Jaya, Farin and Shohel win big at Filmfare Awards Bangla 2024

1m ago
‘Buker Moddhe Agun’ allegedly based on Salman Shah, released

‘Buker Moddhe Agun’ allegedly based on Salman Shah, released

1y ago
Mizanur Rahman Aryan announces new drama ‘Shey Boshe Eka’

Mizanur Rahman Aryan announces new drama

8m ago
Eid special: What to watch on Eid Day 3

Eid special: What to watch on Eid Day 3

1m ago
|সংস্কৃতি

আমাদের অবক্ষয়ের প্রতীক কী

বিশ্বে এ এক বিরল ঘটনা যে একটি দেশ তার নিজের দেশের কাঁচামাল নিজের কাজে না লাগিয়ে ভিনদেশে পাঠাচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

দেশি নয়, বিদেশি মেসেজিং অ্যাপেই ভরসা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X