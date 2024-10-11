Kushum Shikder’s ‘Shoroter Joba’ hits theatres today

Kushum Shikder's "Shoroter Joba", originally a short story published in a 2017 Eid special magazine issue, has now been adapted into a full-length feature film. The movie makes its grand debut today, with screenings at Star Cineplex and Jamuna Blockbuster.

In addition to playing the lead role, Shikder is making her directorial debut with this film. Having written the screenplay and produced the project herself, she brings to life the story of a reclusive woman whose enigmatic life is shaped by unrequited love, repeated heartbreak, and a series of sudden, unexplained deaths.

Given the current situation in the country, Shikder was initially hesitant to release "Shoroter Joba" during Durga Puja. However, despite the challenges, she ultimately chose to proceed with a festive release.

The actress-director shared, "Many advised me against releasing the film at this time, but I'm a very positive person. Even amidst struggles, battles, and unfulfilled desires, I remain optimistic. Despite the country's situation, life hasn't come to a standstill. Offices are open, people are working, and entertainment platforms are active. So, why should cinema halls remain closed? Why shouldn't new films be released? That's why, despite the risks, I decided to release 'Shoroter Joba' during Durga Puja. I hope everyone will come to see it."

Kushum Shikder, who last appeared in a television drama in 2018, has been absent from acting in recent years. However, she now expresses a desire to return to acting more regularly. As for directing, she mentioned that her future plans depend on the success of this film.

"Shoroter Joba" features a strong supporting cast, including Yash Rohan, Jeetu Ahsan, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Naresh Bhuiyan, Mahmudul Islam Mithu, and Ashok Bepari. Suman Dhar served as the advisory director, and the film was co-produced by Kushum Shikder and Faridur Reza Sagar.