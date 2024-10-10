Six Bengali films with Durga Puja festivities at their core

TV & Film
From Satyajit Ray's "Joi Baba Felunath" to Aparna Sen's "Parama," Durga Puja has been pivotal in driving narratives forward in iconic Bengali films. Here, we explore six films from the past few years in which the festival is woven into the plot — offering stories you can enjoy as you prepare to bid farewell to the goddess this Puja season.

"Ekannoborti" (2021)

Directed by Mainak Bhaumik, "Ekannoborti" tells the story of three generations of women—Malini (Aparajita Adhya), her mother (Alokananda Ray), and her daughters Shila (Sauraseni Maitra) and Pinky (Ananya Sen). Set against the backdrop of Durga Puja, the family reunites in their ancestral home. However, each woman grapples with their respective struggles amid the festive celebrations. Filmmaker Abhradeep Dutta (Koushik Sen) enters their lives, bringing a fresh perspective. 

"Asur" (2020)

This film, directed by Pavel, is a romantic thriller set against the real-life 2015 events, when Kolkata's Deshapriya Park hosted the world's largest Durga idol, sparking chaos. This tribute to renowned sculptor Ramkinkar Beij, "Asur" is also a story of friendship and love. Kigan (Jeet), Aditi (Nusrat Jahan), and Bodhi (Abir Chatterjee) find themselves entangled in a complex love triangle in the middle of the turmoil surrounding the Puja celebrations. 

"Durgeshgorer Guptodhon" (2019)

The second instalment in the Sonada franchise by Dhrubo Banerjee is an adventure thriller that follows Sonada (Abir Chatterjee), Abir (Arjun Chakraborty), and Jhinuk (Ishaa Saha) as they visit Damburopani Deb Roy's (Aryann Bhowmik) ancestral home during Durga Puja. Legends of a lost treasure left by Damburopani's great-grandfather, Durgagati, take centre stage, and the task of unearthing it falls on Sonada. The Deb Roy family's unique Puja traditions hold the key to solving the mystery. 

"Mahalaya" (2019)

For decades, Mahalaya morning has been synonymous with All India Radio's "Mahisasurmardini", featuring Birendra Krishna Bhadra's iconic recitation of slokas. During the Emergency, however, authorities attempted to replace Bhadra's voice with Uttam Kumar's, sparking controversy. "Mahalaya", directed by Soumik Sen, explores this real-life conflict, with Subhasish Mukherjee portraying Birendra Krishna Bhadra and Jisshu Sengupta as Uttam Kumar. The film captures the emotional tension between tradition and change, with both actors delivering standout performances.

"Uma" (2018)

Inspired by the true story of Evan Leversage, a terminally ill Canadian boy whose town celebrated Christmas early for him, Srijit Mukherji's "Uma" follows a similar storyline. "Uma" (Sara Sengupta) is a terminally ill girl living in Switzerland with her father, Himadri (Jisshu Sengupta). Having heard tales of Durga Puja, she longs to witness the grand celebration in Kolkata. Himadri, determined to fulfil her dying wish, rallies the people of the city to recreate Durga Puja ahead of time.

"Durga Sohay" (2017)

Arindam Sil's drama thriller, "Durga Sohay", focuses on the affluent Basak family. Durga (Sohini Sarkar), a mysterious woman, enters the family as a house help during Mahalaya. Slowly, she gains the trust of Manasi (Tanusree Chakraborty) and other family members. However, as Durga Puja unfolds, so does Durga's hidden agenda. The film builds suspense until the climax on Dashami, where the truth about Durga's identity is revealed.

