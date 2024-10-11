Devotion, reflection and lost childhood: Stars share Durga Puja plans

On the auspicious occasion of this year's Sharadiya Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community brings not only the usual excitement and joy but also moments of reflection, nostalgia, and celebration with loved ones. As celebrities prepare for the festivities, many are taking a step back to reminisce about cherished memories, while others are embracing quieter celebrations.

Popular actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, who usually travels during the Puja holidays, is staying in Dhaka this year. "I'll be in Dhaka during the Puja break this year, spending time with my family," Mim said.

Durga Puja holds a special place in her heart. "Honestly, Durga Puja is always something I look forward to. Like everyone, I wait for it all year. And now, here it is again. Wishing everyone a happy Puja. May joy and happiness come into everyone's lives."

Adorning herself in new styles is an essential part of Mim's Puja celebration, and this year is no different. "For Puja, I always wear sharees. This year, I received many pieces of sharees as gifts. I'll definitely be wearing one, maybe two."

Reflecting on last year, Mim shared, "I went to Cumilla and celebrated the holidays with my in-laws. We had a wonderful time." However, when it comes to childhood Puja memories, her heart belongs to her hometown of Rajshahi. "Both my paternal and maternal homes are in Rajshahi. The real joy of Puja was always there. Those memories are unmatched. Every Puja, they come rushing back to me," she said.

Another popular actress, Tamalika Karmakar, who has been living in the United States for several years, admits that she misses the festive spirit of Puja in Bangladesh. The award-winning actress has a deep connection to Durga Puja.

"Puja is synonymous with joy. It's always something special. And if it's Durga Puja, the excitement is even greater. I'm thrilled about the upcoming celebrations," she shared from across the globe.

However, distance has made her reflect on what she misses most. "During Puja, I think of my family, friends, and all the loved ones I left behind in my home country. I miss celebrating Puja in Bangladesh, and I miss my family," Tamalika shared.

When asked what she wishes for during Puja, Tamalika responded warmly: "My only wish is for everyone to have a happy and prosperous life. I hope all the negativity in life disappears." Her childhood memories of Puja mirror many others'. "The best memories of Puja are from my childhood. Back then, there were no worries, just pure joy. My parents would buy me new clothes, and I would wear them and run around the neighbourhood. Those were carefree times," she reminisced.

"I just want everyone to be able to celebrate Puja joyfully. That's my only wish," she added with a smile.

Actor Bappy Chowdhury, known for his joyous participation in Puja each year, is facing a different kind of celebration this time. It will be his first Durga Puja without his mother. "Puja has always been about joy for me. But this year, my heart is heavy. I'll miss my mother terribly," Bappy said, reflecting on her absence.

"The first Durga Puja without my mother... It's hard to believe she's no longer with me. I miss her every day, but during Puja, the feeling is much more intense. It's as if I'm constantly thinking about her," Bappy shared emotionally.

In past years, Bappy's Puja celebrations were always filled with family memories. This year, though, it will feel different. "I'll still be celebrating with my family, but it will be a very different experience without her." Bappy plans to visit Narsingdi, his hometown, on Nabami to spend time with his relatives. "My mother's relatives live there, and I know I'll miss her even more when I'm there."

On Dashami, he will be in Narayanganj, where he grew up. "That's where my home is. I'll be spending time with my family and the local community during the celebrations," Bappy added.

Sushama Sarker, who recently completed shooting "Protima", a one-hour drama for Durga Puja that will air on BTV, is also spending her holidays in Dhaka this year. "I played the lead role in 'Protima'. It's a Puja special drama, and the story is really good. I thoroughly enjoyed working on it," she shared, excited about her new project.

For Sushama, Puja is a time of great joy, though there is a bittersweet note this year as her daughter is currently abroad. "Puja is always a joyful time, especially Durga Puja. I expect it to be wonderful this year too, but it would have been even better if my daughter were here with me."

Like many others, her childhood memories are filled with the thrill of Puja. "My home is in Dhamrai, and my maternal home is in Mirzapur, Tangail. As a child, I used to visit my maternal home during the Puja holidays. We'd take a boat to visit the Puja pandals, and those memories are still vivid today. We had so much fun," the actress recalled.

As Puja approaches, Sushama, like many others, finds herself searching for the nostalgia of lost childhoods. "Durga Puja only comes once a year, and I still find myself waiting for it eagerly. I'm always looking for those childhood days of carefree joy."