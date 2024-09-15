Mim’s double surprise on a special day

For National Film Award-winning star Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, today is a day unlike any other – a truly special occasion. "Today is indeed a special day for me," Mim says. "It's different, and I'm spending it in a unique way."

So, what makes this day so special for her? It's her husband Soni Poddar's birthday, and she has planned quite a celebration. Mim reveals, "At midnight yesterday, I surprised Soni. I had ordered flowers and greeted him with them. We also had a cake, which we cut together at night."

Reflecting on last year's celebration, Mim shares, "We were in Bangkok on this day last year. We rented a boat and spent a beautiful time together. There are so many memories from that day that still linger in my mind."

When asked about today's plans, Mim teases, "There's another surprise waiting for Soni today. He'll find out about it in the evening or after nightfall. I haven't told him anything yet. Let's keep it a surprise. However, we'll all gather as a family today and spend some quality time together."

Regarding her upcoming projects, Mim mentions, "I've done some commercial shoots. There will be more work coming up. However, OTT or film projects will happen later. It'll take some time."

When questioned if she feels bad about not having regular shooting schedules like before, Mim admits, "Of course, I do feel bad. But there's nothing we can do about it. Everything depends on the situation."

Last week, Mim visited Chandpur to distribute aid to flood victims after the water receded. Sharing her experience, she says, "It was a very good experience. I have some memorable moments from that trip."

Elaborating on her Chandpur experience, Mim adds, "Even after the floodwater receded, some problems remain. That's why I went there on short notice. We were able to help some people. Seeing smiles on their faces was a great reward. They were happy to receive our support."

Mim's latest film, "Digante Fuler Agun", directed by Wahid Tareq, is awaiting release. The film is based on the life of Martyred Intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser, and Mim portrays the character of Panna Kaiser.

"'Digante Fuler Agun' is a film with a great story," Mim says. "My character is also very good. Some roles bring immense satisfaction, and this is one of them."

In conclusion, Mim states, "I'm always waiting for good stories and good characters. I'm still doing that. I believe audiences remember good work."