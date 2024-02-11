The wanderlust within Bidya Sinha Mim

In the dazzling world of Dhallywood, where lights flicker, emotions run deep, and stories unfold, one actress stands out not only for her on-screen charisma but also for her insatiable love for exploration and creativity. Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, a National Film Award-winning actress, is not just a name in the spotlight; she's a soul driven by wanderlust and a passion for storytelling.

The actress prefers to travel whenever she gets some leisure time. Recently, she came back after a Bangkok tour with her husband, Soni Poddar. Reflecting on her recent escapades, Mim shared, "Amongst all the places I have visited, Bangkok holds the record for my most frequent visits. We toured beautiful places and savoured delicious foods this time as well. We have created many beautiful moments during our visit."

"I enjoy travelling with Soni. I love travelling, and so does he," she added.

A few days ago, the actress went to Dubai to celebrate her wedding anniversary. "We enjoyed it a lot. It will be remembered for a long time," she expressed.

The Dhallywood actress has travelled to various countries of the world after stepping into the showbiz industry. "Sometimes I have gone shooting, sometimes for a holiday with my family. After getting married, I have been travelling with Soni."

Although Mim travels a lot, she finds her country the most beautiful of all places. "I love travelling to different places within the country. The rivers, the seas, the mountains, nature– everything attracts me."

It's been a year since the artiste tied the knot. When asked if conflicts arose between her and Soni, Mim admitted with a smile, "Arguments happen."

"But what matters is how we resolve them. Love and respect are the pillars of our relationship," she said.

On the professional front, currently, there is no shooting scheduled for any production. "I am getting scripts. I will only work on stories and characters that align with me. I have positive expectations."

The Dhallywood actress is eagerly awaiting the release of her new film "Digante Fuler Agun", directed by Wahid Tarik. "I am playing the role of Panna Kaiser, wife of eminent novelist, Shahidullah Kaiser. I am very happy to work on such a good story," said Mim to The Daily Star.

In the realm of literature, Mim's talents shine just as brightly. She has published two books so far. Her contemporary fiction, "Purnota", was published at the Ekushey Boi Mela several years ago. The book will return to this year's Boi Mela from the publication house Shobdoshilpo, wrapped in a new cover.

"Writing is a hobby, and I enjoy it. Readers will find my novel 'Purnota' at the fair. I am planning to visit the fair sometime," said Mim.

