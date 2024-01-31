TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:05 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:05 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: Where the stars land on pages

Shah Alam Shazu
Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:05 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:05 AM
Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: Where the stars land on pages
Photos: Collected

Over the years, an increasing number of celebrities from music, film and television have released their books at the Ekushey Book Fair. Enthusiastic fans eagerly seek out books authored by their favourite celebrities, inscribed with a personalised signature, all while hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars themselves.

More than 12 celebrities are set to publish their books this year. Here are the details of their published works:

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: Where the stars land on pages
Abul Hayat

Abul Hayat, the recipient of the coveted Ekushey Padak, will publish a new novel titled "Opoman" from Priyo Bangla Publications. "I have been involved in writing for a long time. I write columns, and scripts for dramas and stories. This time, I have written a novel. I hope the readers will like it," said the veteran artiste. 

Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: Where the stars land on pages
Putul Sajia Sultana

Closeup One famed singer Putul Sajia Sultana's written novel "Golap Brittanto" will be available from February 1, from Anannya Prokashoni. "This is my sixth novel, I am really very hopeful that the readers will like it," said Putul, "Like every year, I will be available at the designated stall to meet the readers." 

Mizan Publishers will bring "Kajer Meye", authored by actress Ashna Habib Bhabna. "I always love to create art, be it painting or writing stories, I am confident that book lovers will admire my novel," said the "Lal Moroger Jhuti" actress. 

Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: Where the stars land on pages
Ashna Habib Bhabna

The new novel "Chhayabondi Maya" by director Aranyo Anawer, known for his works in television and cinema, is going to be published at the book fair. It will be published by Mizan Publishers. 

Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: Where the stars land on pages
Ananyo Anawer

Actress Farzana Chobi will be making her debut as an author this year. Her novel "Jolchhobi" will be published, which the actress is very excited about. "I hope the readers will accept my work, only that way my hard work will be paid off," she shared. 

Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: Where the stars land on pages
Shanarei Devi Shanu

Former Lux Superstar champion and actress Shanarei Devi Shanu's poetry book "Aloukik Shobder Ghran" will be published by Ajob Proshoni. "Poetry is something very connected with my life. I really wish that bookworms will love my poetry," she said. 

Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: Where the stars land on pages
Bidya Sinha Mim

Bidya Sinha Mim's novel "Purnota" was published years ago. The book will return to this year's Boi Mela, from the publication house Shobdoshilpo. "'Purnota' was published quite a few years ago. Readers accepted it wonderfully. This time, they will be delighted to know that the book is coming in a new form," shared the actress.

There’s more self-censorship on OTT: Konkona Sen Sharma
Read more

There’s more self-censorship on OTT: Konkona Sen Sharma

Alongside stars, several entertainment journalists are also set to release new books at this year's fair. Amongst them is Tanvir Tareq, with his book "Shesh Bhromoner Agey", which will be published by Onno Prokash. This book is a collection of short stories, containing 12 tales.

Easy OTT guide of 2024: Navigating our thriving streaming landscape
Read more

Easy OTT guide of 2024: Navigating our thriving streaming landscape

Additionally, Anindya Prokash is going to publish the novel "Rajput", written by Mahtab Hossain.

Related topic:
Ekushey Boi Mela 2024Celebrities Publish Books on BoimelaAbul HayatBidya Sinha MimAshna Habib BhabnaPutul Sajia SultanaAranyo AnawerFarzana Chobi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bhabna back on TV

Tauquir Ahmed's "Joyjatra" starring Bipasha Hayat and Abul Hayat

The price of freedom: Reminiscing ‘Joyjatra’

Abul Hayat celebrates 80 years of love and artistry

Abul Hayat celebrates 80 years of love and artistry

Actors who reinvented themselves through OTT

Actors who reinvented themselves through OTT

Senior actors who are still in the game

A legacy that carries on

চট্টগ্রাম সমুদ্রবন্দর, পতেঙ্গা কনটেইনার টার্মিনাল, চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর,
|বাণিজ্য

পোশাকসহ ৪৩টি খাতে পণ্য রপ্তানিতে নগদ সহায়তা কমল

এটি চলতি বছরের ১ জানুয়ারি থেকে ৩০ জুন পর্যন্ত প্রযোজ্য হবে বলে বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে জানানো হয়েছে। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জেলায় জেলায় বিএনপির ‘কালো পতাকা মিছিলে’ পুলিশি বাধা, লাঠিচার্জ-আটক

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification