Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: Where the stars land on pages

Over the years, an increasing number of celebrities from music, film and television have released their books at the Ekushey Book Fair. Enthusiastic fans eagerly seek out books authored by their favourite celebrities, inscribed with a personalised signature, all while hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars themselves.

More than 12 celebrities are set to publish their books this year. Here are the details of their published works:

Abul Hayat

Abul Hayat, the recipient of the coveted Ekushey Padak, will publish a new novel titled "Opoman" from Priyo Bangla Publications. "I have been involved in writing for a long time. I write columns, and scripts for dramas and stories. This time, I have written a novel. I hope the readers will like it," said the veteran artiste.

Putul Sajia Sultana

Closeup One famed singer Putul Sajia Sultana's written novel "Golap Brittanto" will be available from February 1, from Anannya Prokashoni. "This is my sixth novel, I am really very hopeful that the readers will like it," said Putul, "Like every year, I will be available at the designated stall to meet the readers."

Mizan Publishers will bring "Kajer Meye", authored by actress Ashna Habib Bhabna. "I always love to create art, be it painting or writing stories, I am confident that book lovers will admire my novel," said the "Lal Moroger Jhuti" actress.

Ashna Habib Bhabna

The new novel "Chhayabondi Maya" by director Aranyo Anawer, known for his works in television and cinema, is going to be published at the book fair. It will be published by Mizan Publishers.

Ananyo Anawer

Actress Farzana Chobi will be making her debut as an author this year. Her novel "Jolchhobi" will be published, which the actress is very excited about. "I hope the readers will accept my work, only that way my hard work will be paid off," she shared.

Shanarei Devi Shanu

Former Lux Superstar champion and actress Shanarei Devi Shanu's poetry book "Aloukik Shobder Ghran" will be published by Ajob Proshoni. "Poetry is something very connected with my life. I really wish that bookworms will love my poetry," she said.

Bidya Sinha Mim

Bidya Sinha Mim's novel "Purnota" was published years ago. The book will return to this year's Boi Mela, from the publication house Shobdoshilpo. "'Purnota' was published quite a few years ago. Readers accepted it wonderfully. This time, they will be delighted to know that the book is coming in a new form," shared the actress.

Alongside stars, several entertainment journalists are also set to release new books at this year's fair. Amongst them is Tanvir Tareq, with his book "Shesh Bhromoner Agey", which will be published by Onno Prokash. This book is a collection of short stories, containing 12 tales.

Additionally, Anindya Prokash is going to publish the novel "Rajput", written by Mahtab Hossain.