Top 5 highlights of the Ekushey Boi Mela 2024

Children or adults, the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela (Ekushey Boi Mela) holds a special place in our hearts. For book lovers, it is a fine chance to drown in every genre of books; for parents, the Boi Mela is the perfect platform to introduce the habit of reading to children; and for the little ones, it is nothing short of a carnival where they can be curious and indulge in the vast sea of knowledge.

The Ekushey Boi Mela has been a memorable cultural odyssey and this year has been no different. For you, Star Lifestyle brings forth the top 5 highlights from the Ekushey Boi Mela 2024!

The Little Magazine Corner

Just like every year, the Ekushey Boi Mela has dedicated an entire section to little magazines. Often running on shoestring budgets and powered solely by passion, these publications offer a platform for avant-garde ideas, experimental literature, and social commentary that might not find space in conventional outlets. Here, emerging voices are given the spotlight and established writers are encouraged to experiment and push boundaries.

This year, the pages of these little magazines are being turned as usual by visitors, whispering the stories of dreams, struggles, and hopes — reminding us of the enduring power of words to inspire change and nurture the soul.

Photo: Ayman Anika

The innovative book stalls

Book stalls are undoubtedly the heart of the Boi Mela. However, they are not merely wooden structures laden with books, rather they are a display of inventiveness with their creative structures and aesthetic appeal.

Adorned with murals, and colourful materials and equipped with interactive displays and digital installations, the stalls have become focal points for visitors.

The thematic book stalls at Ekushey Boi Mela 2024 are not merely places to purchase books; they are vibrant forums for the exchange of ideas — offering visitors a chance to engage deeply with the principles of freedom of consciousness and speech.

Photo: Ayman Anika

The visitors

Undoubtedly, the visitors at the Boi Mela, whose stories and spirits are as diverse as the books they come to cherish, breathe life into this festival of books. From the fervent bibliophile to the curious wanderer, each visitor brings their unique essence, contributing to the Ekushey Boi Mela's vibrant tapestry. At Boi Mela, some avid readers make their way through the entrance as soon as the gate opens.

Parents, eager to instil a love for reading in their children, navigate through the children's section, where bright covers and illustrated pages catch the young ones' eyes. And of course, girls clad in colourful saris and boys in elegant panjabis add a layer of cultural richness, painting the fair in hues of tradition and modernity.

Sisimpur: A joy for young minds!

Halum, Tuktuki, Ikri, and Shiku! Perhaps not everyone, but most of us grew up watching, loving, and learning educative lessons from these characters from the magical world of Sisimpur. The beloved characters won the hearts of children with their presence at the Sheikh Russell Shishu Chattar (children's zone) at the Boi Mela.

Children wait with their eyes full on Fridays and Saturdays to see their favourite characters from Sisimpur perform. In a world increasingly dominated by screens, Sisimpur's live performance for children is truly precious.

Characters from Sisimpur come to perform skits on Friday and Saturday at 11:30 AM, 3:30 PM, and 6:30 PM.

Photo: Ayman Anika

Bangabandhu Brahmaman Library: A library on wheels

The concept of the library on wheels, also known as the mobile library, is not new. Thanks to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), a mobile library has been introduced at the entrance of Boi Mela, near the bustling metro rail station at Dhaka University, and offers a unique blend of accessibility, aesthetic charm, and a diverse collection of books to the public.

The mobile library remains open to the public from 3 PM to 8 PM.

So, the Ekushey Boi Mela serves as a "milon mela" for many, which brings together people from all walks of life in their love for books.