Navigating the Ekushey Boi Mela

Every February, Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan transforms into a haven for book lovers, as the Boi Mela, the annual book fair, unfolds its colourful tents inviting visitors into a world of literary delights. With rows upon rows of book stalls offering everything from timeless classics to contemporary bestsellers, navigating through this maze of books can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. Here is everything you need before spending a day at the Boi Mela:

Mapping your course

Before diving into the bustling Suhrawardy Udyan, take a moment to plan your way. Collect a map of the fair's layout, available at the entrance, and mark out the areas you wish to explore first. Having a rough plan will ensure you don't miss out on any must-visit stalls. It would be a wise decision to visit the central stalls first, then slowly tracing back towards the peripheries. Alternatively, you could start by identifying the sections that align with your interests. Planning ahead of time will help you navigate through the sea of books with clear purpose and direction.

Exploring different genres

The Boi Mela boasts a diverse mix of genres, catering to every literary taste. If you're unsure about where to begin, consider starting with your favourite genre and then branching out from there. Wander through the aisles of fiction, where you'll find everything from gripping thrillers to heartwarming romances, or lose yourself in the world of non-fiction, where history, science, and philosophy await. Take your time to browse through the books, read the blurbs, and do not be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and explore new genres.

Navigating the crowds

With thousands of book enthusiasts flocking to the Boi Mela, navigating through the crowds can be a challenge. To avoid getting caught in the hustle and bustle, consider visiting during off-peak hours, such as early mornings or late afternoons, when the crowds are thinner and the atmosphere is more relaxed. Alternatively, you could take advantage of the quieter weekdays to explore at your own pace, lingering over your favourite books without feeling rushed.

Taking advantage of discounts

This can significantly enhance your Boi Mela experience, allowing you to stretch your budget further and make the most of your shopping spree. Check for bundle deals and stay updated on social media for exclusive promotions. At the fair, most books are 25% off their retail price so you can actually score some of the best deals while indulging in your love for literature

Embracing the literary atmosphere

Strike up conversations with fellow book lovers, exchange recommendations, and share in the excitement of discovering new authors and stories. There is a unique camaraderie that comes from bonding over a shared love of books, and you may find yourself discovering new authors and genres that you previously had not considered. You could also attend book launch events and signings to connect with your favourite authors. Actively participating in these interactions and events will not only enhance your Boi Mela experience, but also build lasting memories to cherish later.

Whether you are seeking literary inspiration or cultural enrichment, there is a little something for everyone to enjoy at the Boi Mela.

Maisha Islam Monamee is a student of IBA, DU, and a freelance journalist who likes reading, scribbling, and blogging. Follow @monameereads on Instagram.