5 new releases to look out for at Boi Mela this week

With the advent of the most anticipated literary festival for lovers of the written art, we have curated a list of five books for you to keep your eyes open for at Amar Ekushey Boi Mela this week

Kokhono Amar Make

Anisul Hoque

Prothoma Prokashon, 2024

A newer release from a seasoned professional, Kokhono Amar Make is the tale of a misfortune-ridden family, set against the backdrop of a post-independent Bangladesh. Right after the wind of emancipation stamped its arrival, four siblings were growing up in a household of two mothers. Their father had recently been terminated from his job due to his principle stand against injustice. In the wake of this drastic predicament, the older brother Babul offers up his own destiny, undertaking all familial responsibilities. However, their ill luck was far from over, a fresh surge of misery lurked closely around the corner. This contemporary novel by Anisul Hoque is metaphoric in its take and title, able to engage the readers till the end.

Ashchorjo Meghdol

Humayun Ahmed

Anupam Prokashoni, 2024

If you have ever read or loved Humayun Ahmed or have been a follower of his works, you would most definitely know about his eternal love for clouds. This collection is a warm tribute to his deep affection for those shape-shifters. Here, you will find seven of his precisely picked novels, all of which have the word 'megh' in their titles. A unique concept, but already a cult favorite.

Ami Begumbazarer Meye: Second Part

Shanta Maria

Tamralipi, 2024

In a time when the heart of Bangladesh, also referred to as Dhaka, is denoted through unforgiving congestions and fickle epiphanies, it is a tad difficult to recollect the golden age of the 70s and 80s. Shanta Maria, in her memoir, picturesquely depicts the rich cultural transformation of the capital, plucking pieces from her younger self to the modern evolution at present. Candidly speaking, this book is as much a 'then and now' interpretation of Dhaka, as it is a heartfelt journey to the past. Growing up in and among a house full of virtuous intellectuals, the author's lens of art, history and heritage is both dynamic and interesting. Amply sufficient to make the readers reach for the second instalment.

Poddoja

Elma Behrouz

Onnodhara, 2024

An addition for the thriller fanatics, Poddoja by Elma Behrouz has enlisted itself as one of the well-received books at Boi Mela this year. At its core, this work of fiction is a study on human relationships—the good, the bad, and the ordinary. It deals with the intricate nature of societal norms and expectations with deft hands. Encapsulating themes of fondness, murder, suspense and commentary at once, it is a treat for readers of every genre. And the cherry on top? Every purchase of this novel comes with a personalised letter from the author.

Rosui Ghorer Royak: Second Part

Smriti Bodro

Nalonda, 2024

We know, we know, another second parter in one list, but this delicacy was too appealing to exclude! Originally categorised as a cookbook, this book series is equal parts recipe-infused and equal parts nostalgia. Cooking in our culture, as you might already be aware, is not merely a necessity. It is a way of living. The author brings about this lore of the kitchen prominently, using small, wistful anecdotes to tighten her case. If you are a cook yourself or simply someone who loves food, or just have been interested in reading more about Bangali cuisine, then look no further. Smriti Bodro's prose is magical, to say the least. It grips you right from the start, materialising every used word as an experience.

Nur-E-Jannat Alif is a Gender Studies major and part-time writer, who dreams of authoring a book someday. Find her at @literatureinsolitude on Instagram or send her your book/movie/television recommendations at [email protected].