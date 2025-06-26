Fiction
Anindya Jeet Basak
Thu Jun 26, 2025 04:25 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 04:27 PM

Fiction
Reader Submission
Fiction

Maybe a mirage

Anindya Jeet Basak
Illustration: Abir Hossain

Some things you can be afraid of.

Something you may lose.

Something you may…

You may never find again.

 

You may be in turmoil.

You may be in destruction.

You may feel trapped

Suffocated, and dreadful.

You may feel the end.

The whispers from the certain eternity

ring in your ears.

 

Is it promised to last forever?

 

In a lucid dream,

we may be in a dream where we live.

 

Nothing makes sense, does it?

Maybe the world is a lie.

You may be the literal entity –

the only one,

where others are just

non-existent.

Just a mirage.

 

Maybe life itself is a simulation –

a game,

an act –

where everything

is made up

for your eternal thought.

 

Maybe everything is fake,

and with no answer.

We are…

Clueless,

Alone.

So, we are just following through.

 

Who would let us know

that we are alone?

We have to wake up.

We have to break the sleep,

Break the mirage.

 

WE MUST WAKE UP!

 

And now?

Who will…

Who will wake us up?

Perhaps transcending to the next realm is the answer.

 

Perhaps after that,

we will be up

and break everything apart.

 

Anindya Jeet Basak is a student of class ten, Udayan Ucchaya Madhyamik Bidyalay, Dhaka.

