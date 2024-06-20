Book-to-screen adaptations to look forward to in the second half of 2024

The first half of this year has treated us with some truly amazing book-to-screen adaptations like Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, A Gentleman in Moscow, and Ripley. The second half is also unlikely to disappoint. Here are some book-to-screen adaptations to pack the rest of your year with.

House of the Dragon (Season 2)

HBO, 2024

The first season of House of the Dragon left us in the thick of the brutal succession wars, the Dance of Dragons, that eventually led to the disastrous downfall of House Targaryen. The second season is set to pick up with the two warring sides scrambling to secure the alliances of the different noble houses in an attempt to solidify their positions. The final season of Game of Thrones and, in many ways, the first season of House of the Dragon (parts of the latter based on Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin) left much to be desired. One can only hope this iteration will plunge fans back into the enthralling, gory world that we have come to know and love.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

Warner Bros. Pictures, 2024

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien, was revolutionary. It paved the way for fantasy adaptations in contemporary film media. Now, more than two decades later, we are about to be immersed back into Middle-earth by means of an animated film. The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim will revolve around Helm Hammerhand, the legendary king who ruled Rohan about 183 years before the events of the LotR trilogy, and focus on his struggle against the Dunlendings. The movie will expand upon events touched upon in Tolkien's The Two Towers. An exact release date has not been announced yet.

The Uglies

Netflix, TBA

Scott Westerfeld's Uglies series has had a cult following for nearly two decades. Set in a future, dystopian world where the government mandates cosmetic surgery on every citizen when they turn 16 to transform them into "Pretties", Uglies explores themes of autonomy, individualism, societal segregation, and appearances. After years spent in development hell, the film has finally been announced to be released some time this year.

The Watchers

Warner Bros. Pictures, 2024

The best sort of horror, in my opinion, is always the claustrophobic kind. That was the primary appeal of John Krasinski's A Quiet Place. The Watchers, adapted from A.M. Shine's eponymous novel, promises a similar brand of horror. The film follows a group of people stranded in a bunker in the middle of a forest in Ireland, trying to keep themselves safe from mysterious creatures dubbed "The Watchers" as the tensions within the group edge towards boiling over. The movie was released on June 7, 2024.

The Sandman (Season 2)

Netflix, TBA

Based on the comic book series by Neil Gaiman, the first season of The Sandman was a masterful demonstration of how to adapt a story to a different media without compromising the integrity of its source material. The series follows Morpheus, the personification of Dream, and his adventures across various realms and his interactions with different characters. Unlike many other comic-based media, The Sandman does not indulge in the villain-of-the-week trope. It has a rich universe packed with fascinating characters and intricate lore that keeps the viewers wanting more. Season 2 is sure to follow in that same vein. A release date has not been announced yet.

