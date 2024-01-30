There’s more self-censorship on OTT: Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma possesses a natural instinct for understanding what resonates with viewers, whether it's in films or on OTT platforms. From portraying a doctor in "Mumbai Diaries" dealing with personal demons to delving into complex narratives of sexual identity in "Ajeeb Dastaans", and now, embodying the role of a sinister entrepreneur named Swathi in her latest OTT project, "Killer Soup", alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Her show has garnered widespread acclaim, with a majority of viewers describing it as a delightful experience. When Hindustan Times spoke to her about it, she appeared relaxed and content.

Photo: Collected

"We obviously worked very hard. Shows also take a lot of time to make. By the time audiences finally watch it, a long time has passed. As soon as you finish shooting, you are so vulnerable and sensitive as an actor, but by the time it releases you regain some composure. One is a little more detached, which is a good thing. It's a wonderful feeling to see this reaction," she said.

Sharma's journey in the world of OTT has been marked by acclaim. It began with her role in the medical drama "Mumbai Diaries", which was approved for a second season in 2023. Additionally, she directed a segment in "Lust Stories" featuring Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, which was widely regarded as the standout among the stories.

Given her extensive filmography prior to venturing into OTT platforms, does the 44-year-old perceive that female actors are offered lead roles more frequently in OTT productions compared to films, even in the present day? In "Killer Soup", for instance, the narrative revolves around her character's ambition to open a restaurant.

She responded, "Maybe. I don't watch all OTT films and shows. But of late the films which have done well at the box office don't have such extensive roles for women. I may be mistaken, but on the big screen, there are no great roles for women right now. They will come."

While acknowledging that the online space provides greater opportunities for female actors, Sharma has chosen not to participate in projects that rely on nudity or strong language solely to attract attention. However, she observed a significant amount of "self-censorship" in the industry.

"Everybody is very careful about what they are saying, you never know when an FIR will come. A lot of self-censorship is happening, which was not there a decade ago," the actress said.

At the same time, she emphasised that the portrayal of female characters is still an aspect that isn't questioned as much. She elaborated, "While censorship often revolves around respecting religious sentiments, it's lacking when it comes to addressing misogyny and the extent of violence against women depicted in web projects."

Photo: Collected

She highlighted the disparity in censorship priorities, noting that while violence against women is portrayed, it's unfortunate that there isn't stringent censorship in this regard. However, she acknowledged that there is considerable censorship concerning religious themes. She urged reflection on the implications of such censorship priorities.

Sharma has ventured into both directing and acting in the online medium. She revealed her plans to further develop her skills as a creator, stating, "I am certainly open to the idea. I'm currently working on developing a series. It's a challenging process, as it takes considerable time for everything to align. The series will be a comedy, although it remains to be seen whether platforms will be receptive to it and if we'll secure the necessary budgets. Additionally, I am also developing a feature film. I'm in no rush; if I can write something compelling and secure funding for it, then I'll certainly pursue it. There's no pressure; I don't want to create just for the sake of it."