Konkona Sen Sharma calls out ‘motherhood penalty’ in film industry

Indian actress and filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma, who is set to appear in Anurag Basu's upcoming film "Metro… In Dino", recently opened up about the challenges faced by working mothers in the entertainment industry. In a conversation with Firstpost, the actor addressed the disparity between male and female professionals when it comes to balancing work and parenthood.

"There is a very real motherhood penalty in almost every profession," she said. "It's often referred to as the fatherhood premium and the motherhood penalty. Men tend to advance and earn more as they have children and grow older. But for women, each child can set them back professionally and financially, as it becomes harder to meet workplace expectations."

Konkona further highlighted the need for institutional change. "At this rate, women are increasingly disincentivised to have children because managing both a career and motherhood is becoming more and more difficult," she added. "Governments will eventually have to revise policies in support of working mothers. Without structural changes, this imbalance will persist."

Konkona was previously married to actor Ranvir Shorey. The couple, who separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2020, share a son named Haroon.

"Metro… In Dino" features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher. The film is slated for release on July 4.