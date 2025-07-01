TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:19 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:25 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Konkona Sen Sharma calls out ‘motherhood penalty’ in film industry

Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:19 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:25 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:19 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:25 PM
Konkona Sen Sharma calls out ‘motherhood penalty’ in film industry
Photo: Collected

Indian actress and filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma, who is set to appear in Anurag Basu's upcoming film "Metro… In Dino", recently opened up about the challenges faced by working mothers in the entertainment industry. In a conversation with Firstpost, the actor addressed the disparity between male and female professionals when it comes to balancing work and parenthood.

"There is a very real motherhood penalty in almost every profession," she said. "It's often referred to as the fatherhood premium and the motherhood penalty. Men tend to advance and earn more as they have children and grow older. But for women, each child can set them back professionally and financially, as it becomes harder to meet workplace expectations."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Konkona further highlighted the need for institutional change. "At this rate, women are increasingly disincentivised to have children because managing both a career and motherhood is becoming more and more difficult," she added. "Governments will eventually have to revise policies in support of working mothers. Without structural changes, this imbalance will persist."

Bangladeshi short film ‘Untongue’ heads to South Africa
Read more

Bangladeshi short film ‘Untongue’ heads to South Africa

Konkona was previously married to actor Ranvir Shorey. The couple, who separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2020, share a son named Haroon.

"Metro… In Dino" features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher. The film is slated for release on July 4.

Related topic:
Konkona Sen SharmaAnurag BasuMetro… In Dinomotherhood penalty
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Contemplating unanswered echoes of ‘Mr and Mrs Iyer’

Contemplating unanswered echoes of ‘Mr and Mrs Iyer’

1y ago
Emraan Hashmi talks about being typecast as Bollywood's ‘serial kisser’

Emraan Hashmi talks about being typecast as Bollywood's ‘serial kisser’

11m ago
10 years of ‘Goynar Baksho’: the triage of female narratives

10 years of ‘Goynar Baksho’: the triage of female narratives

2y ago
There’s more self-censorship on OTT: Konkona Sen Sharma

There’s more self-censorship on OTT: Konkona Sen Sharma

1y ago
Kishore Kumar biopic

Ranbir Kapoor to appear in Kishore Kumar biopic

2y ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের সরকারি দোকান চালুর ভাবনা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে নতুন নয়

নিউইয়র্কের আসন্ন মেয়র নির্বাচনের প্রচারণায় কম আয়ের মানুষদের জন্য সরকারি মুদি দোকান খোলার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েছেন ডেমোক্র্যাটিক পার্টির মনোনীত প্রার্থী জোহরান মামদানি। এ জন্য তিনি পেয়েছেন ‘কমিউনিস্ট’ তকমা।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য নাঈমুর রহমান দুর্জয় গ্রেপ্তার

৭ মিনিট আগে