Munawar Faruqui bags ‘Bigg Boss 17’ trophy, addresses ‘fixed winner’ rumour

The grand finale of "Bigg Boss 17" concluded last night, declaring Munawar Faruqui as the winner. The stand-up comedian walked away with a prize of Rs 50 lakh and a new car, defeating Abhishek Kumar.

Salman Khan announced Munawar as the champion, sparking jubilant celebrations in Dongri, Mumbai, where he resides.Whle his fans were ecstatic about the news, there were some who speculated that his popularity led the show's makers to pre-determine him as the winner.

In an interview with the Indian Express and India today, the actor spoke out on his journey and his reaction to being called 'fixed winner.'

Munawar said that those labeling him a 'fixed winner' should watch the entire season to understand the level of 'scrutiny' he endured. Regarding changing people's 'perceptions', he said that it's impossible to alter someone's else's opinion.

"If one has to go through such extensive scrutiny then how come they can be called a 'fixed' winner. If I were truly fixed to win, everything would have unfolded effortlessly. The entire season serves as evidence that I haven't received anything easily.

"To those labeling me a fixed winner, my response is: just watch the entire season, and you'll realise it wasn't fixed."

Refecting on the moment he held the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, Munawar expressed, "The feeling was surreal. Considering my journey, I could sense the weight of that trophy. It has come at a cost, but it's truly worth it. Ultimately, it's not just about taking the trophy home; it signifies a lot more."

Discussing the intrusion into his personal life on the show, the Bigg Boss 17 winner conveyed, "I wasn't comfortable with the extent to which my personal life was brought into the spotlight. Unfortunately, it was beyond my control—a situation I wished to avoid. I'm not proud of my actions, but now, I must move forward and strive to improve things."

When questioned about the impact of this incident on his mental well-being, Munawar disclosed, "I've experienced numerous mental breakdowns. There wasn't a day when I didn't cry, be it under the blanket or in the bathroom. I felt utterly helpless, and mentally, it took a toll on me. Nevertheless, I must confront it."

Excited to return home, Munawar addressed the prospect of settling down in life. He commented, "I need to first settle myself; I don't want to hurt anyone. There's a lot to fix." Regarding the 'woman cheater' tag from the season, he stated, "As for relationships, I aim to continue the ones I formed in the house. These tags bother me, but if you've erred, you'll face consequences. If you can stand where you almost lose everything but didn't, acknowledge that your good deeds played a role."

Munawar Faruqui defeated top five contestants Arun Shetty, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar to win the Big Boss trophy.