Celebrity Eid festivities: A glimpse into how stars embraced the festive spirit

As one of the biggest festivals of the country, Eid-ul-Azha arrives, and due to it, celebrities have been busy in recent months, working on new projects to gift their audience, ensuring their fans can enjoy the festivals to the fullest.

Some artistes also work on the day of the festival as well. Moreover, they also share their activities on social media to keep their fans updated.

Here is a peek into the posts and pictures by stars on how they spent their day.

Chanchal Chowdhury and Masuma Rahman Nabila wrote the same caption on their Eid pictures with their own families.

The post read "Wish you all a 'Toofani' Eid". Chanchal posted a photo with his wife and son, while Nabila's picture contains her husband and daughter.

Photo: Collected

Photo: Collected

Both of them have worked in Raihan Rafi's "Toofan", which was released countrywide today. It also stars Shakib Khan in the titular role.

Bidya Sinha Mim met her mother after a long time. The "Poran" famed actress posted pictures with her parents and wrote, "After a long long time, very happy to see my mother! Both my parents are with me now, Eid feels like Eid! Eid Mubarak to everyone."

Shobnom Bubly shared a video of Shehzad Khan Bir, where he wished everyone Eid Mubarak.

Actors Jaya Ahsan, Mehazabien Chowdhury, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Sabila Nur, Nova Firoze, Ahsan Habib, and celebrity couples Nazia Haque Orsha and Mustafizur Noor Imran, Shamol Mawla and Maha Sikder also posted pictures.

Photo: Collected

Photo: Collected

Director Chayanika Chowdhury wrote a post requesting the audience to support local television fictions, OTT projects and silver screen projects. She urged everyone to go to the cinemas and watch films.