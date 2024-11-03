Siam starrer ‘Shaan’ rebranded as ‘Arjun: The Super Cop’ for Indian release

The crime thriller "Shaan", directed by M Rahim and featuring Siam Ahmed and Puja Cherry, was originally released during Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 and performed well in theatres and on OTT platforms. It's now set to make its Indian television debut as "Arjun: The Super Cop" on Zee Bangla Cinema, airing on November 10.

Viewers are perplexed by the transformation of "Shaan" into "Arjun". Recently, in the comments on a teaser shared by Zee Bangla Cinema's Facebook page, many voiced their opinions. Numerous viewers questioned the reason behind renaming "Shaan" to "Arjun: The Super Cop".

Not only has the movie's title been changed, but the voices have also been altered. Instead of Siam and Puja, viewers will now hear West Bengal-based voice actors.

M Rahim shared his thoughts regarding this with the local media outlet, Ajker Patrika, saying, "The production company and distributor can provide an accurate explanation. Previously, the movie was dubbed in Hindi and Tamil, but I am not aware of any details regarding the Bengali dubbing."

Actor Siam Ahmed also expressed his surprise at "Shaan" being renamed "Arjun." He explained, "As far as I know, the rights to 'Shaan' were sold in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The decision on how to present the movie is up to them. I believe this change might have been made to appeal to more Indian audiences. There may even be certain complexities surrounding the title."

Meanwhile, another film featuring Siam, titled "Jongli" and also directed by M Rahim, is set for release soon. In this project, Siam stars alongside Shobnom Bubly and Prarthana Fardin Dighi. Rahim has indicated that an official release date for "Jongli" is expected to be announced next month.