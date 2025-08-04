TV & Film
Mon Aug 4, 2025 11:18 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 11:52 AM

Jaya Ahsan starrer 'Dear Maa' releasing in North America

Mon Aug 4, 2025 11:18 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 11:52 AM
Mon Aug 4, 2025 11:18 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 11:52 AM
Tollywood's latest release, "Dear Maa", directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, is set for a theatrical release across North America on a grand scale.

Starring Jaya Ahsan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Saswata Chatterjee, and Anubha Fatehpuria, among others, the film will hit theatres across the USA and Canada on August 8.

"Dear Maa" is not just a story—it speaks to every family, every experience of motherhood, and every heart.

The film delves into adoption, love, and family tensions, centring on a mother whose story tugs at the heart. Jaya Ahsan delivers a deeply sensitive performance, capturing the essence of motherhood.

The film is being distributed by Bioskope Films, who note that this marks the largest North American release of a Bengali film in Tollywood's history. They said, "Never before has a Bengali film seen such a wide international rollout." 

"Dear Maa" will be released simultaneously in over 30 cities across the United States and Canada, offering members of the Bengali diaspora a cinematic experience that brings them closer to home.

Jaya Ahsan shared, "This film will stay in the hearts of the audience for a long time. It's not just entertainment—it's a story of emotions."

 

