Jaya Ahsan’s film trailer gets a nod from Amitabh Bachchan
Photos: Collected

For the first time in her career, Jaya Ahsan steps into the role of a mother in "Dear Maa", the latest film by acclaimed director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Unveiled last evening, the trailer offers a poignant preview of the film's intense exploration of a mother-daughter relationship.

Moreover, since the trailer's release, many industry professionals from both Bangladesh and India have shared the link, extending their best wishes to the director and his team. Most noteworthy among them is Amitabh Bachchan, who mentioned Aniruddha, "Tony da… my wishes always."

The opening scene of the trailer shows a girl focused on a game of chess as her mother watches silently, setting the stage for a complex relationship. The narrative further hints that the girl might not be Jaya's biological daughter, and their strained relationship suggests deeper emotional conflict. When the daughter goes missing, Jaya's character files a police report, with Saswata Chatterjee as the investigating officer. 

However, as events unfold, hidden truths begin to surface. "Dear Maa" raises powerful questions about love beyond blood ties, unresolved resentment, and secrets buried in maternal affection. The answers await on July 18.

Jaya previously collaborated with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury in the Hindi film "Kadak Singh", which streamed on ZEE5. With "Dear Maa", the director returns to Bengali cinema after a hiatus.

The film stars Jaya Ahsan and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles, alongside Saswata Chatterjee, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Padmapriya Janakiraman from the Malayalam film industry.

"Dear Maa" marks Jaya's fourth release within just three months. On May 16, "Jaya Aar Sharmin", directed by Piplu R Khan, hit theatres. She also appeared in two Eid releases — "Taandob" and "Utshob". 

