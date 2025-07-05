‘The Moments’: Bewitching the soul and mind

During the cloudy summer evening yesterday, Bhumi Gallery in Lalmatia inaugurated "The Moments", the third solo visual art exhibition by Mahmudur Rahman Dipon. The event welcomed eminent artist and Professor Emeritus Rafiqun Nabi as the chief guest. Renowned actress Jaya Ahsan graced the event as the special guest.

Rafiqun Nabi set the exhibition in motion, praising the artist's skills, especially the charcoal artworks, expecting to see his next exhibition too. Jaya Ahsan, in her speech, declared her love for Dipon's art and promised to continue showing support, as she always does. Once the cordial speeches concluded, the exhibition was underway.

Mahmudur Rahman Dipon is a versatile visual artist who has explored various media, the results of which currently adorn the walls of Bhumi Gallery. Dipon's large abstract acrylic paintings exude an otherworldly presence, like portals guiding the soul into a mystical forest in another dimension. Their darkness is both mysterious and alluring. Some of them resemble futuristic, dystopian cities.

His watercolors, on the other hand, have a completely different vibe. They're soft, delicate, and eye-soothing, with most featuring our beautiful countryside and long beaches. The brushstrokes are translucent and graceful. These elegant paintings transcend reality with a heavenly charm.

When asked about the artist's best works, Jaya Ahsan spoke of her affinity for his acrylic paintings and charcoal artworks, although she loves all his pieces. The radiant actress added that art exhibitions like these are important for enriching our minds, nurturing our culture, and connecting with people.

As someone who loves to draw with charcoal, I was drawn to Dipon's charcoal drawings. His strokes are bold and precise, his blending exceptionally smooth, and the overall aura, powerful. The dry-pastel works focus heavily on lines and quadrilaterals. The neon hues among the deep, dark shades give them a dramatic allure. Some of them reminded me of religious places, while others echoed the architecture of red-light districts.

In short, "The Moments" showcased Mahmudur Rahman Dipon's prowess in visual art. His art can not only be seen and understood but also felt deeply, as it is capable of stirring our emotions.

This multifaceted exhibition will run at Bhumi till July 15, 2025.