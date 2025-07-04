Shakib Khan confirms next Eid project

Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan has officially signed on for a new film slated for release during next year's Eid-ul-Fitr. The film will be directed by Abu Hayat Mahmud, though the title has yet to be finalised.

The contract was signed on Wednesday (July 2) night at a five-star hotel in the capital, confirmed the production house to The Daily Star.

The upcoming film will be produced under the banner of Creative Land by Shirin Sultana, marking her debut as a film producer.

Penned by Mezbah Uddin Sumon, the screenplay has been jointly written by Sumon and Mohammad Nazim Uddin.

According to the producers, the film will be an action-packed venture designed for the big screen as a "larger-than-life" cinematic experience.

With Shakib Khan now on board, the rest of the cast will be announced in due time.